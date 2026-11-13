Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- Questions over project selection authority and commercial viability standards are emerging as potential obstacles to South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment to the United States, raising concerns that Seoul may have less control over its investments than initially expected.

South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan (L) posing for a photo with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a Group of 20 meeting on innovation in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA, 02 September 2026. Photo by YONHAP / EPA

The South Korean government has presented commercial viability reviews as a safeguard against financially unsound investments. However, the final authority to select projects rests with the U.S. president.

Concerns have also emerged that South Korea could face higher U.S. tariffs or other economic consequences if it refuses to invest in projects selected by Washington, potentially limiting its ability to exercise that discretion.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and foreign media reports Friday, the Financial Times reported Thursday that only $37.5 billion, or 2.7%, of the $1.4 trillion in investment and financing commitments pledged to the United States by South Korea, Japan and Taiwan had been secured.

The figures were based on an analysis by fDi Intelligence, a Financial Times research service, which identified disagreements over project selection and commercial terms among factors delaying investment implementation.

The newspaper also examined a commercial reasonableness provision in the memorandum of understanding governing South Korea's strategic investment commitment to the United States.

Niels Bollesen Østerberg, a researcher at the Korea Economic Institute of America, suggested that South Korea may believe it has more influence over project selection than the U.S. administration intends to allow.

The assessment points to potentially differing interpretations of the investment agreement.

Under the memorandum signed in November 2025, projects funded through a $200 billion portion of South Korea's $350 billion commitment are recommended by an investment committee chaired by the U.S. commerce secretary, with the American president making the final selections.

A South Korean consultative committee chaired by Trade Minister Kim Jung-kwan can provide input before decisions are made, but the agreement does not explicitly grant Seoul the authority to bind the U.S. government's final decision.

Article 9 of the memorandum allows South Korea to decline investment in specific projects at its discretion.

However, failure to provide requested investment funds following consultations could trigger less favorable profit-sharing arrangements and potentially higher U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports.

Tariff increases would not be automatic, but the possibility creates an economic cost associated with refusing investments.

Another central issue is how the two countries determine whether a project is commercially reasonable.

The memorandum defines a commercially reasonable investment as one that the U.S. investment committee determines in good faith is expected to generate sufficient cash flow to recover principal and interest during the investment period.

By contrast, South Korea's Special Act on Strategic Investment in the United States, enacted in March, requires projected returns attributable to South Korea to be sufficient to recover the investment principal and interest.

The different standards could become significant if the two countries disagree over the expected profitability of a project.

Under South Korea's domestic approval process, a project management committee chaired by the trade minister evaluates commercial viability.

An operating committee chaired by the deputy prime minister and finance minister then reviews whether the investment should proceed.

The process also requires prior reporting to the National Assembly and consultations with the United States.

The special law permits exceptions for investments that fail to meet normal commercial viability standards when national security, supply chain stability or other unavoidable considerations apply. Such exceptions require advance approval from the relevant parliamentary committee.

Implementation remains in its early stages.

South Korea has approved only one project, the $2.4 billion Project Star initiative to construct a gas-fired power plant in Texas.

Other proposed investments, including $10 billion in advance payments for nuclear power projects and the Alaska liquefied natural gas project, have yet to finalize detailed investment terms and complete South Korea's domestic review procedures.

There has been no confirmed formal dispute between Seoul and Washington over the commercial reasonableness of a specific investment project, nor any confirmed case of South Korea refusing to invest.

The memorandum also explicitly characterizes itself as an administrative arrangement that does not create legally binding rights or obligations.

The key test will come as the two countries negotiate investment terms for major nuclear power and Alaska liquefied natural gas projects.

South Korea's ability to seek revised terms on profitability grounds, and whether investment disputes can be separated from tariff negotiations, are expected to become central issues.

Last month, following President Donald Trump's announcement concerning South Korean investment in Alaska's liquefied natural gas development, the trade ministry said investment projects would be pursued in a manner consistent with national interests, taking commercial viability and strategic benefits into account.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005159