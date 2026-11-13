Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- South Korea's opposition People Power Party floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig intensified his criticism of justice minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol on Friday, accusing him of being appointed to help President Lee Jae Myung escape criminal prosecution.

People Power Party floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig speaks at a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday. Photo by Asia Today

Speaking at a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly, Jeong said controversies surrounding the nominee continued to emerge and described him as a justice minister specifically chosen to help the president evade legal accountability.

Jeong claimed that a proposed special prosecutor investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments would seek to establish a predetermined conclusion and use it to pressure the justice minister to order the withdrawal of charges.

He argued that carrying out such actions would require a person lacking both legal expertise and professional conscience.

Jeong also questioned the nominee's legal qualifications, alleging that he lacked practical experience in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

He said Lee's 10 years of legal experience consisted primarily of serving as a notary and argued that his professional background was inadequate for the country's top justice post.

Jeong further alleged that Lee's nomination was motivated by the president's desire to secure the withdrawal of criminal charges rather than the nominee's qualifications.

The opposition floor leader also raised a past dispute involving compensation for South Korea's pro-democracy movement.

Jeong said that while serving as a presidential legal affairs secretary under former President Roh Moo-hyun, Lee filed a lawsuit after his application for compensation related to the May 18, 1980, Gwangju pro-democracy movement was rejected. The case ultimately ended in a Supreme Court defeat, according to Jeong.

He criticized Lee for seeking compensation despite allegedly having no direct involvement in the Gwangju uprising.

Jeong also questioned the nominee's previous work as a defense attorney, citing his representation of a defendant accused of murdering a family and burning the victims' bodies.

He accused Lee of presenting himself as a human rights lawyer while defending a defendant in a serious violent crime case and challenging the prosecution's investigative methods.

Jeong argued that the nomination was driven by the administration's interest in withdrawing criminal charges and Lee's ties to the president's political network in Seongnam, a city south of Seoul where Lee Jae Myung previously served as mayor.

He said the nominee lacked both competence and integrity and should not become justice minister.

The remarks were political accusations made by the opposition leader, and the article did not include a response from the nominee or the presidential office.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005144