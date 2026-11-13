Nov. 12 (Asia Today) -- Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new AI-powered smart glasses, called Intelligent Eyewear, developed in partnership with Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The glasses feature Google's Gemini artificial intelligence system and support functions including translation, navigation and meeting summaries.

Six frame designs from the Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear collection. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

The company said Thursday that it introduced the full lineup of 30 designs at an event in New York. The collection includes 16 models from South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and 14 from U.S. retailer Warby Parker, including four previously shown at Google I/O in May and Galaxy Unpacked in July.

Gentle Monster offers six frame designs in colors including black, gray and dark red. Warby Parker offers three designs with pine, saddle and jet-black color options. Customers can select frame styles and lens colors according to their preferences.

The glasses use Gemini to recognize their surroundings and interact with users through natural conversation. Wearers can ask questions about buildings and objects in front of them, translate foreign-language restaurant menus and receive directions through mapping applications.

The devices can also assist with workplace tasks. Users can photograph information written on a whiteboard during a meeting, ask Gemini to summarize it and save the results to Samsung Notes on a connected Galaxy smartphone.

Wearers can also hear important notifications and respond to messages without taking out their phones.

Samsung said it used its mobile hardware technology to fit the main components into frames weighing approximately 41 grams. The glasses connect to Galaxy smartphones and use a split-computing system that distributes some processing tasks between the eyewear and the connected device.

A 12-megapixel high-dynamic-range camera is built into the left side of the frame. It captures photographs and videos while providing visual information that allows the AI system to interpret the surrounding environment.

Two open-ear speakers and four microphones support voice commands, phone calls and media playback.

The glasses are powered by Qualcomm's first-generation Snapdragon AR1 platform. Samsung said the battery provides up to nine hours of use on a single charge, while the charging case extends total use to as much as 72 hours.

Privacy features include an external LED indicator that illuminates when the camera records photographs or video. An internal indicator and audible alerts also notify the wearer when recording is underway.

During Gemini Live conversations, the system is designed to filter out voices other than the wearer's.

The devices are restricted to users 18 and older, with age verification required during activation and app installation.

Intelligent Eyewear will officially launch Dec. 10 in South Korea and the United States. Both Gentle Monster and Warby Parker products will be available in the United States, while only Gentle Monster models will be sold in South Korea.

Prices in South Korea will range from 650,000 won (about $488) to 700,000 won (about $525), depending on the model.

Both eyewear companies began accepting preorders Thursday through their official online channels.

South Korean consumers will be able to try and purchase Gentle Monster products at the brand's stores nationwide beginning on the launch date. Demonstrations will also be available at select Samsung locations, including Samsung Gangnam and Samsung Store Hongdae in Seoul.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261112010004853