Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Elijah Higgins to a three-year extension, they announced Friday.

Higgins' agency, Equity Sports, said the pact is worth up to $26.8 million. The fourth-year tight end was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Higgins, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former collegiate wide receiver was waived by the Dolphins and claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in August of 2023.

Higgins caught 18 passes for 162 yards and a score through nine appearances this season. He hauled in 82 passes for 798 yards and four scores through his first four seasons for the Cardinals.

Higgins totaled career-highs in catches (30) and receiving yards (301) last season, when he appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals (3-6) will host the Los Angeles Rams (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.