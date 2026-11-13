SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Latin America faces another year of weak economic growth in 2027, marked by persistent inflation and fiscal challenges, British consulting firm Oxford Economics warned.

Chinese imports into Mexico continue to grow, as Chinese suppliers can offset the higher tariffs with lower prices. File Photo by Americo Roberto/EPA

Joan Domene, the firm's chief economist for Latin America, said during a virtual conference Thursday that regional growth would remain below 3.5%, despite expected recoveries in some countries and political changes across the region.

The outlook will be affected by the consequences of the war between the United States and Iran and high fuel prices, which are expected to continue putting pressure on inflation and household consumption through 2028 and possibly into 2029.

Oxford Economics also warned that rising borrowing costs and high debt levels would limit public investment, particularly in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, while Chile and Peru face more favorable fiscal conditions.

Chile and Argentina are expected to lead regional growth in 2027. Oxford Economics forecasts that Chile's economy will expand by more than 3%, following virtually no growth or a slight contraction in 2026 due to mining production disruptions.

"Much of the sharp slowdown we have seen in Chile this year is not due to a collapse in demand for mining exports or a plunge in prices. It is the result of supply shocks in the mining sector," Domene told UPI.

He said he expects a recovery in mining operations and investment projects promoted by President José Antonio Kast's administration to support economic growth.

"We believe this is cyclical, not structural. Therefore, especially with the new administration's reform agenda and many investment projects set to begin next year, we would expect the country to rebound," he said.

In Argentina, Oxford Economics expects the economic recovery driven by President Javier Milei's reforms to continue, although uncertainty remains over their results.

"We are still witnessing one of the most significant economic experiments in the region in decades," Domene said.

Mauricio Monge, Oxford Economics' senior economist for Latin America, highlighted foreign currency inflows from oil and gas exports from Vaca Muerta, a major shale oil and gas formation in Argentina, as a positive factor for the country's economy.

"Argentina has seen a very large inflow of dollars into the country this year, and given oil demand and the international prices expected for next year, this trend is very likely to continue," he said.

Brazil, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is expected to pursue gradual fiscal adjustments that could fall short of financial market expectations.

Mexico, meanwhile, faces uncertainty over reviews of its trade agreement with the United States and Canada, particularly Washington's demands to increase North American content in manufactured goods and reduce the use of Chinese components.

Domene said Mexico has raised tariffs on Chinese products without succeeding in curbing imports.

"It has not worked at all because Chinese imports into Mexico continue to grow, as Chinese suppliers can offset the higher tariffs with lower prices," he said.

Regarding relations with Washington, Oxford Economics expects President Donald Trump to maintain his trade, immigration and security policies toward Latin America despite political changes in the region and the new composition of the U.S. Congress.

"We do not see the relationship improving substantially to the point where it would support stronger growth here in the region," Domene said.

On Venezuela, the consulting firm expressed cautious optimism about political changes in 2026 and renewed interest from the U.S. oil industry, although it warned that a lack of reliable statistics makes it difficult to assess the country's recovery.

"Venezuela's structural deterioration was massive, so we do not believe it can recover quickly. We believe it will take more than a decade to return to pre-crisis levels," Domene said.

He said Venezuela's recovery will also depend on its political transition and possible elections in 2027.