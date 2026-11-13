Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Magic: The Gathering animated series.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek teaser for the show, titled Planeswalker, on Friday.

Planeswalker is a fantasy series inspired by Magic: The Gathering, the long-running trading card game published by Wizards of the Coast.

Chronicling "the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers," the show follows Chandra, "a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts and haunted by her past."

"Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix is developing Planeswalker with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. Terry Matalas and Cindy Appel, who previously collaborated on VisionQuest and Star Trek: Picard, will serve as showrunners, with Patrick Osbourne as executive producer.

Planeswalker started production in 2024 and will release on Netflix in 2027.