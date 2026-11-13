SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Asia Today) Guest commentary by Seo In-Teak, co-chairman of Action for Korea United. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Asia Today.

North Korea has formally embraced the concept of "two hostile states" and removed references to national unification and shared Korean identity from its constitution. Some fear that this decision will make the division of the Korean Peninsula permanent.

But there is another way to interpret the declaration.

For decades, national unification and Korean identity have been central justifications for the North Korean regime's rule. By rejecting these principles itself, Pyongyang has made what appears to be a defensive choice driven not by the strength of its system but by its inability to manage growing internal divisions.

South Korea, by contrast, retains a constitutional responsibility to pursue unification under Articles 3 and 4 of its constitution.

This gives Seoul the opportunity to claim both the legitimacy and leadership of the unification agenda.

It is not a crisis. It is an opportunity.

Several developments point to strains within North Korea.

The generation raised around informal markets, known as the jangmadang generation, emerged after the collapse of the state rationing system. Exposure to South Korean popular culture has weakened the unquestioning loyalty to the regime that characterized earlier generations.

The authorities' tightening of ideological controls through measures such as the Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Law can itself be interpreted as evidence of growing anxiety over their ability to maintain control.

The deaths of young North Koreans deployed to support Russia's war effort could also increase resentment among bereaved families and the wider population.

Externally, North Korea has designated South Korea a permanent enemy despite having received food, medical supplies and other forms of assistance from the South over the past three decades.

By doing so, Pyongyang has cut off a potential source of assistance in times of crisis.

Its closer alignment with China and Russia rests partly on circumstances created by the war and may not provide a permanent foundation for stability.

Nuclear weapons, once promoted as the ultimate guarantee of the regime's survival, have also become the central issue the international community seeks to resolve.

The greatest danger for South Korea is responding to this opportunity with defeatism.

The first form of defeatism is accepting the permanent existence of two separate Korean states.

In September 2024, former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok called for abandoning the pursuit of unification and proposed removing or revising Article 3 of the South Korean Constitution, which defines the country's territory as the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's proposal for a peaceful two-state approach was incorporated into this year's government white paper on unification, prompting controversy over its compatibility with the constitution.

Although the approach is presented as a means of maintaining peace, accepting permanent division would effectively accommodate Pyongyang's preferred outcome while leaving South Koreans to live under the continuing threat of North Korean nuclear weapons.

A second form of defeatism is the argument that unification has become an unrealistic ideal and that South Korea should concentrate exclusively on military deterrence and preserving the status quo.

Strong national security is essential, but it should serve as the shield supporting a broader unification strategy rather than becoming the ultimate objective.

Abandoning a vision for unification while remaining behind that shield would benefit those who seek to make division permanent.

South Korea must also reconsider whom its unification policy is intended to reach.

Negotiations with North Korea's leadership have repeatedly encountered limitations because preserving the regime remains its overriding priority.

What the North Korean leadership fears most is not necessarily the military strength of South Korea and the United States. It is the possibility of change among the North's 25 million people as they gain access to outside information.

Skeptics argue that North Korea's extensive surveillance and punishment systems make popular resistance impossible.

History, however, offers reasons to question that assumption.

Romania's Nicolae Ceausescu regime and East Germany's Ministry for State Security, commonly known as the Stasi, maintained extensive surveillance networks.

Yet both systems collapsed when public demands for change and the spread of information reached a critical point.

North Koreans who have experienced informal market activity are not passive subjects incapable of change.

South Korea should make the human rights of North Korean citizens a central priority, expand their access to outside information and communicate a vision of the freedom and prosperity that a unified Korean Peninsula could provide.

The fundamental conflict between North and South Korea goes beyond differences in military and economic power. It is also a conflict between opposing values.

North Korea denies religious freedom, demands the glorification of its supreme leader and treats human beings as instruments of the political system.

South Korea has built its democracy and prosperity on principles of freedom and human rights, including the belief that human dignity and fundamental rights are inherent rather than granted by political authorities.

From that perspective, calls for the two systems simply to recognize each other and coexist risk obscuring the fundamental difference between defending human dignity and perpetuating oppression.

Yet the starting point for meaningful change lies within South Korean society itself.

A survey by Seoul National University's Institute for Peace and Unification Studies found that 35% of respondents in 2024 believed unification was unnecessary, the highest proportion recorded since the survey began.

This year's survey found that 44.8% of respondents in their 20s and 47% of those in their 30s shared that view.

The leading reason for opposition to unification has also changed.

Concerns about social problems following unification, at 29.8%, have overtaken concerns about the economic burden, at 29.1%.

Younger South Koreans are increasingly worried not simply about taxes but about crime, income inequality, ideological divisions and the broader challenges of integrating two societies.

The finding that 61.6% of respondents identified peaceful coexistence as a preferred goal of North Korea policy must also be taken seriously.

Appeals to shared ethnicity or criticism of the North Korean regime alone will not resolve these concerns.

South Korea needs to present a hopeful and convincing vision of the kind of nation unification could create.

One proposal worthy of serious consideration is the Korean Dream vision advanced by Hyun Jin Preston Moon, global chairman of the Global Peace Foundation.

The Korean Dream reinterprets the traditional Korean principle of Hongik Ingan, often understood as benefiting humanity, for the modern world.

Rather than pursuing the absorption of one Korea by the other or an unproductive political compromise, the vision calls for the people of North and South Korea to establish a new nation grounded in freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

It envisions a unified Korean Peninsula that could help eliminate nuclear threats, reduce military tensions in Northeast Asia and become a hub for transportation, logistics and energy cooperation benefiting the United States, China, Russia and Japan.

Combining North Korea's natural resources and infrastructure with South Korea's technology and capital could open new markets and employment opportunities for younger generations.

Such a model of shared growth could help challenge the perception that unification would amount only to an expensive transfer of resources from South to North.

The Korean Dream must now move beyond public discussion and become a foundation for national policy.

First, South Korea should adopt the vision as a basic blueprint for unification and expand the objectives of the South Korea-U.S. alliance beyond managing division to achieving prosperity through unification.

Second, the government should reform the Ministry of Unification, whose policy direction has shifted with successive administrations.

An independent civilian commission that transcends partisan divisions should be established to allow experts and young people to lead long-term strategic planning.

Third, Korean Dream unification education should be introduced into regular elementary, middle and high school curricula.

Students should learn to understand unification not as a frightening period of instability but as an opportunity to build a better future.

Now that North Korea has abandoned unification, South Korea must not surrender the initiative by accepting permanent division or retreating behind the shield of military deterrence.

A strong alliance with the United States and an overwhelming national defense posture must remain essential safeguards.

But they should support a bold vision focused on changes among North Korean citizens and the hopes of younger generations.

South Korea must work to break the trap of permanent division and join in completing the history of One Korea.

About the author: Seo In-Teak holds a master's degree from Sungkyunkwan University's Graduate School of Business. He serves as field representative for Global Peace Foundation Korea and co-chairman of Action for Korea United. He has received a presidential award for his contributions to the civilian movement for Korean unification.

- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261112010004819