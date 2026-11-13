Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A rural Iowa town is coming together to search for a donkey that has been on loose in the area for weeks.

Hooves and Paws Rescue of the Heartland raised awareness of the missing female donkey's plight in Glenwood with flyers asking locals to report any sightings.

The donkey escaped around Halloween from a property where a woman had been caring for it after it was previously mistreated.

The animal, estimated to be 1 1/2 to 2 years old, has been dubbed "Hope" by searchers.

Searchers said they have been using thermal drones, ATVs and horses in the attempt to find the donkey, which was last seen in the area of Paddock Avenue and Moon Avenue.