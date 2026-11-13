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Actor and comedian Pete Davidson, best known for appearing on "Saturday Night Live," starring in "The King of Staten Island," "Meet Cute," "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" and "Bupkis," turns 33 on Monday. Here's a look back at his career through the years.

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David appear backstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. That year, Davidson announced his sobriety. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," he wrote on Instagram. Davidson dated David for two and a half years before they split in 2018.

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Left to right, comedians and "SNL" stars Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. Davidson, in 2023, hosted the Season 49 premiere of "SNL."

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Davidson and Ariana Grande arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, 2018. The couple got engaged that June after a few weeks of dating, but broke up in September.

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Machine Gun Kelly (L) and Davidson attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. Davidson discussed his brief romance with actress Kate Beckinsale on "SNL" that March.

Davidson arrives for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13, 2021. Davidson bid farewell to "SNL" the following year.

Davidson poses for photographers as he arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors gala evening in Washington on December 5, 2021. Davidson, the following year, starred in horror film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

Kim Kardashian and Davidson arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, on April 30, 2022. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram after Kardashian appeared on "SNL."

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Kardashian and Davidson arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2, 2022. Davidson and Kardashain split in August 2022 after dating for nine months.

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Davidson speaks onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. Davidson, that same year, starred in romantic comedy "Meet Cute" with Kaley Cuoco.

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Davidson takes in the atmosphere prior to the 2023 Daytona 500 on February 19, 2022 in Daytona, Fla. Davidson's Peacock series "Bupkis" was renewed for a second season in 2023.

Davidson arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1, 2023. Davidson, that same year, was charged with reckless driving after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home.

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Davidson arrives on the red carpet at Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere at Kings Theatre on June 5, 2023 in New York City. Davidson voiced the Transformer Mirage in the film.

Cast member Davidson attends the premiere of "The Pickup" in Los Angeles on July 27, 2025.

Davidson (R) and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt attend the premiere of "The Pickup" in Los Angeles on July 27, 2025. Davidson, in November 2025, returned to "SNL" to take part in the "Weekend Update" segment of the show with Colin Jost.