Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Some 500,000 people attended a mass celebrated Friday by Pope Leo XIV in Chiclayo, the northern Peruvian city where he served as bishop for eight years, according to Vatican figures.

Pope Leo XIV leads a mass on the Las Pampas de Pimentel esplanade, in Pimentel, near Chiclayo, Peru, on Friday. Chiclayo is the city where Leo served as bishop for eight years. The visit to Peru marks the third and final leg of the pontiff's apostolic journey to South America, which ends Monday. Photo by Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA

The Mass took place at the Pampas de Pimentel grounds, where pilgrims from across Peru and abroad began gathering Thursday night for the pontiff's return to his former diocese.

EWTN News Español reported the attendance figure in a post on X, citing the Vatican. Temperatures at the outdoor celebration reached 90 degrees F.

Leo, who was born in the United States and later became a Peruvian citizen, led the Diocese of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, when Pope Francis called him to Rome to take on new responsibilities at the Vatican.

According to Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, many worshippers arrived hours in advance and spent the night at the venue to secure a place at the celebration.

During the mass, Leo expressed his joy at returning to the city where he carried out much of his pastoral work before moving to the Vatican.

"What a joy to return to Chiclayo! It is a blessing for me to be with you again," the pontiff said at the beginning of his homily.

A representative of the Diocese of Chiclayo thanked the pope for returning to the city to celebrate Mass and highlighted his eight years leading the local Catholic community.

Leo also thanked worshippers for their affection and prayers for his health as he continues to recover from recent medical difficulties.

"Thank you for your affection, support and prayers, especially for my health during these times of trial, which, with God's help, I am overcoming," he said.

In his homily, Leo emphasized Catholics' responsibility to share their faith through personal example, solidarity and commitment to their communities.

The pontiff said evangelization should not be limited to religious teaching but should also involve helping those most in need and respecting each person's freedom of conscience.

He also warned that religious indifference, materialism and selfishness pose challenges to passing on the faith.

The mass was one of the main events of Leo's visit to Chiclayo, where local authorities and worshippers welcomed him.

Before traveling to Chiclayo, Leo held several meetings Thursday in Lima, including a private encounter with six survivors of abuse by members of the clergy and religious institutions in Peru. Some had previously belonged to groups linked to the Sodalitium of Christian Life, a Catholic organization dissolved in 2025.

According to the Vatican, the pope listened individually to their accounts during a meeting lasting more than an hour at the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's diplomatic mission in Peru.

Earlier Thursday, during a meeting with Peruvian bishops, Leo called on the Catholic Church to address abuse with truth, justice, forgiveness and reparation, while strengthening measures to prevent abuse and protect victims.

According to the Vatican's official schedule, the pontiff was also due to meet with clergy, religious communities and university representatives during his stay in Chiclayo.

The visit to Peru is the final leg of his South American tour, which began Nov. 6 and included stops in Uruguay and Argentina. The pope is to leave for Rome on Monday.