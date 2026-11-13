Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The North Carolina State Wolfpack hired former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers as their new football coach, they announced Friday.

Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers started three games last season for the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

Rivers, who started three games last season for the Indianapolis Colts, starred for the Wolfpack from 2000 through 2003. He followed that tenure with an 18-season NFL career.

"I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University," Rivers said. "In many ways, I feel like I'm coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

"I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There's no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we're not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory."

The Wolfpack signed the 44-year-old to a five-year contract. He will be formally introduced Monday at an invitation-only event, which will air on the ACC Network and stream on GoPack.com.

Rivers served as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala., from 2021 to 2025. He interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their previous head coach opening in January.

The Wolfpack fired former football coach Dave Doeren in October after a 3-4 start to their 2026-27 campaign. Doeren led the Wolfpack to a 98-74 record over 14 seasons. The Wolfpack went 4-6 in postseason games under Doeren.

Interim coach Todd Goebbel led the Wolfpack to a 1-1 record.

Rivers' oldest son, Gunner, 18, committed to play for the Wolfpack in February. The St. Michael Catholic quarterback is one of 10 children shared by Rivers and his wife, Tiffany.

"Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era," Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves.

"But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program.

"He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn't be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program."

The Wolfpack (4-5) will host Syracuse (4-5) at noon EST Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.