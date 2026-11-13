Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Defenders Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates, who were traded this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, are out for Week 10, coach Liam Coen announced Friday.

Veteran defensive tackle Jordan Davis (C) joined the Jacksonville Jaguars this week through a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Coen said Davis and Bates will not play because neither had a bye through the first nine weeks of the NFL season. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.

"With their workload and the way the season falls, from a scheduling standing point, we want to make sure we have player safety, putting them in a position to succeed, also learn the system and just giving those guys a week to do it," Coen told reporters.

Coen said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who also joined the Jaguars this week through a trade from the New Orleans Saints, will play against the Titans. Godchaux and the Saints had their bye in Week 8.

<figure><img src="https://cdnph.upi.com/svc/sv/upi/8801794588037/2026/2/1d8cbb902a389be7c5694a845e74031d/Jacksonville-Jaguars-to-hold-out-Jordan-Davis-Jessie-Bates-in-Week-10.jpg?lg=5"/><figcaption>Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates (L) joined the Jacksonville Jaguars through a trade this week from the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI</figcaption></figure>

Davis and Bates joined the Jaguars on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Davis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle totaled 31 combined tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed through nine starts this season. He signed a three-year, $76 million contract extension in March.

Bates, 29, totaled 60 combined tackles, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery through a score through nine starts this season for the Atlanta Falcons. He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Godchaux is expected to start alongside fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead in Week 10. Antonio Johnson, Kaevon Merriweather, Jalen Huskey and Rayuan Lane III are the safeties on the Jaguars roster.

The Jaguars (6-2) will play the Titans (1-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Nissan Stadium.