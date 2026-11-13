Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said her country received $15.6 billion in oil and mining revenue from January through November. It was not clear whether she meant the beginning of the month or through Thursday.

According to Venezuelan government figures, $15.148 billion, or 97.1% of total revenue starting in January came from oil and petroleum product sales. File Photo by Henry Chirinos/EPA

Meanwhile, the United States disclosed that it had managed more than $12 billion in Venezuelan revenue through September.

Rodríguez presented the financial report through the government's Transparencia Soberana platform, which recorded $14.86 billion in expenditures and a remaining balance of approximately $743 million.

According to government figures, $15.148 billion, or 97.1% of total revenue, came from oil and petroleum product sales. The remainder came from other transactions involving natural resources and fuels.

Rodríguez said the government allocated $14.71 billion to public-sector salaries and pensions, while $150.5 million covered government operating expenses.

In a post on X, Rodríguez said that 99 out of every 100 dollars received from oil and mining activities went toward salaries and pensions. However, that percentage applies to reported expenditures, not total revenue, of which those payments accounted for approximately 94.3%.

After months without updates to the Transparencia Soberana platform, Venezuela released its financial figures on the same day the U.S. State Department disclosed information about Washington's management of revenue from Venezuelan exports after the Jan. 3 capture of Nicolás Maduro.

According to a report prepared by KPMG for the U.S. government, a Washington-controlled custody account received $12.26 billion between January and Sept. 30, primarily from oil exports and other natural resources.

The report said Washington disbursed more than 98% of the funds, primarily through foreign exchange transactions requested by the Central Bank of Venezuela. As of Sept. 30, $168.56 million remained under U.S. custody for future authorized disbursements.

The funds also flowed into sectors including food, consumer goods, business services and agriculture, according to the report.

Venezuelan oil revenue has been channeled through a U.S.-controlled custody account since Maduro's capture in Caracas. Under the arrangement, the Central Bank of Venezuela must request the release of funds from the U.S. State and Treasury departments on behalf of Rodríguez's interim government and explain how the money will be used.

A Nov. 10 investigation by The New York Times, based on the KPMG report, found that international commodity traders Trafigura and Vitol accounted for 61% of deposits into the U.S.-controlled account through September.

The newspaper also identified oil operations using separate financial arrangements, including those involving U.S. oil company Chevron and Venezuelan producer NABEP. As a result, the custody account does not necessarily reflect all of Venezuela's export revenue.

The Venezuelan and U.S. financial reports cover different periods and use different accounting categories, preventing a direct comparison of their figures.

Venezuela's Transparencia Soberana platform also states that its records cover only the Social Protection Fund and the National Infrastructure Fund, excluding other government programs.

The Central Bank of Venezuela reported Thursday that the country's economy grew 7.42% in the third quarter of 2026, marking 22 consecutive quarters of expansion.

The central bank said economic growth was driven by non-oil activity, which expanded 6.28%.