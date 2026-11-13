\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A sheep on the loose for 45 days in Ohio was finally captured when a 13-year-old girl on horseback managed to lasso the animal.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=43MtGk_1H3cMMeL00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MtGk_1H3cMMeL00" width="660" height="762" >\u003cfigcaption>\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Janine Smalley, owner and founder of Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary, and one of her volunteers, Rebecca Roxberry, launched a search for the American blackbelly sheep after it was spotted wandering loose in Wadsworth in September.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The search for the sheep took off on social media, with a "Catching the Wadsworth Sheep" \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/events/1525110009675909" rel="nofollow">Facebook event\u003c/a> and\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/wadsworthpd/posts/pfbid021mmiizAWEH1uMhZZUxzSbps8u9ciuc1UPMkbQe4z8qfyQX8kKymJEZ9K1HmzzaShl" rel="nofollow"> posts from local\u003c/a> residents and groups including the Wadsworth Police Department.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The search finally came to a close Wednesday when Reagan Crumpler, 13, and her horse, Catalena, located the animal in a field bordering U.S. Route 224.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Crumpler said it took hours of chasing and near-misses before she was able to get a rope around the sheep.\u003c/p>\u003cp>"It made me feel really good, just knowing that the sheep was gonna go to somewhere that they would take care of it, and it would get the best life, and also just knowing that I could help out and just make a lot of people happy," Crumpler told\u003ca href="https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/local/2026/11/12/13-year-old-girl-captures-loose-sheep-in-wadsworth-whispering-acres-farm-animal-sanctuary/92745590007/" rel="nofollow"> the Akron Beacon Journal.\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>The sheep, now dubbed Gerri Reagan in honor of her rescuer, is now being kept at the Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary on a stray hold.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Smalley and Roxberry said the sheep's origins remain a mystery, but she is now getting the "princess" treatment at the farm. They said Gerri Reagan will have a permanent home with them if no owners come forward.\u003c/p>\u003cp>"All that mattered is that we caught her, she's safe and sound, and she's in the best of care," Roxberry\u003ca href="https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/shes-baaaack-teen-roper-ends-monthlong-wadsworth-sheep-scapade?fbclid=IwY2xjawVkBvlleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBwZG9mBXNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR_IFRh9AaHphCjdFii8jjACg3JyGUmK9Az1LRdnGCabfX1gT1YOLNuLNxPOyw_aem_vHgvXAJ9I_LFCVKQVUFr1A" rel="nofollow"> told News 5 Cleveland.\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cdiv style="position:relative;width:100%; height:0; padding-bottom: 56.25%;">\u003ciframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FZBOp78leGk?si=HvgOH0AfRLvOupMa" allowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox" style="width:100%; height:100%;top:0; left:0; position:absolute">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/div>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/shes-baaaack-teen-roper-ends-monthlong-wadsworth-sheep-scapade?fbclid=IwY2xjawVkBvlleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBwZG9mBXNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR_IFRh9AaHphCjdFii8jjACg3JyGUmK9Az1LRdnGCabfX1gT1YOLNuLNxPOyw_aem_vHgvXAJ9I_LFCVKQVUFr1A" rel="nofollow">\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe width="100%" height="100%" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F4749441035381196%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>