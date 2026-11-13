Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ella Langley has released a new single titled "Here Then We're Gone" for the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Ella Langley arrives on the red carpet at the the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026. Langley has released a new single that appears on the soundtrack for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The soundtrack, released on Friday, also features tracks from The Smashing Pumpkins, Noah Kahan, Mckenna Grace, Noah Cyrus, Violet Grohl, Whitney Peak and more.

"This was such a cool song to create! Me, Aaron Raitiere and Ernest wrote three in two hours, and this one by far was the most special," Langley said about "Here Then We're Gone" in a statement.

"Then I got to record it with the one and only Dave Cobb. Bucket list studio day for me. We wanted to it feel live, real, and raw so me and the band sang and played it until we got the full take that felt right. No tune, no cuts, just real music, real musicians, a real vocal. Been such a fan of these movies, so it is so cool to get one on there. Hope y'all enjoy it," she continued.

The soundtrack is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

Ella Langley arrives on the red carpet for the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 19, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping comes to theaters Nov. 20.

Langley will next be seen at the 2026 CMA Awards on Nov. 18. Langley leads all artists with nine nominations including Entertainer of the Year.