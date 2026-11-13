Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Virgin River has been renewed through Season 9.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe on "Virgin River." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Netflix announced the news Friday ahead of the show's Season 8 premiere.

Virgin River is a romantic drama based on the Robyn Carr book series.

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel Monroe, a Los Angeles nurse who moves to the small town of Virgin River in Northern California, where she falls in love with the local bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Other cast members include Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson and Ben Hollingsworth.

Martin Henderson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Everest" in 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

The Season 9 renewal makes Virgin River Netflix's longest-running original scripted drama series by number of seasons. The show has drawn more than 500 million views since its premiere in 2019.

"I am so humbled and honored by the ongoing performance of Virgin River and can't thank our fans enough for their continual support of the show," Henderson told Netflix's Tudum. "The crew and cast all work so hard to make it the best it can be, and I'm just thrilled that we will have yet another opportunity to entertain all the fans around the world."

*Warning: Spoilers for Virgin River Season 7 ahead*

Season 7 ended with a now-married Mel and Jack adopting the newborn son of Mel's patient Marley (Rachel Drance) and discovering their baby boy has congenital heart problems.

Season 8, which started filming in April, will focus on "the challenges that raising a child with special physical needs puts on their marriage and how challenging it is to be new parents, much less new parents in such a high-stakes situation," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously said.

Season 8 will premiere on Netflix in 2027.