Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to multiyear contract extensions with defensive end Cameron Thomas and cornerback C.J. Henderson, they announced Friday.

Thomas' agency, Equity Sports, said that his pact is for three years and worth up to $33 million. Henderson's agency, Sportstars Inc., confirmed that his deal is for two years and worth up to $20 million.

Thomas, a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a one-year contract in March with the Falcons. He was set to hit free agency this off-season.

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a one-year pact in 2025 with the Falcons. He was later released and signed to the Falcons practice squad.

Thomas, 26, totaled 25 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble over nine starts this season. He logged 8.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a score through his first 67 appearances in the NFL.

Henderson, 28, totaled 41 combined tackles, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through eight appearances this season. He logged 28 passes defensed, seven tackles for a loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack through his first 61 appearances.

The Falcons (3-6) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Atlanta.