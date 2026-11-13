Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Animal services officers called out on a report of a sick alligator arrived on the scene to find something completely different: an inflatable alligator pool toy.

Sugar Land Animal Services said on social media that officers responded to "a call about a gator that appeared to be sick" in the city.

"When ASO Perez arrived on the scene to investigate, she was in for a big surprise. What looked very real from a distance turned out to be a runaway pool floatie," the post said.

Officials wrote that although the incident resulted in nothing more than a "good laugh," the resident who called in the report did the right thing.

"Remember: if you ever spot wildlife that looks sick or injured, please keep a safe distance and call the experts to handle it. You never know if it's the real deal," they said.