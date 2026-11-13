SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Korea Aerospace Industries, or KAI, said Friday it signed three memorandums of understanding with Indonesia's state-owned aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia, or PTDI.

Korea Aerospace Industries CEO Kim Jong-chul (L) poses with PT Dirgantara Indonesia President Gita Amperiawan after they agreed to cooperate in the production of the KF-21 fighter jet at Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense in Jakarta on Wednesday. Photo by KAI

Under the agreements, the companies plan to strengthen cooperation in the subsequent production of the KF-21, a supersonic multirole fighter jet developed by KAI in partnership with Indonesia.

KAI said that PTDI will continue to manufacture three types of pylon structural assemblies for the KF-21 fighter jet in Indonesia.

Designed to replace aging fighter aircraft in the South Korean Air Force, the twin-engine jet features advanced radar and weapons systems. It is also intended for export to international markets.

KAI said the bilateral collaboration would ensure a stable supply of components for the fighter jet while helping enhance Indonesia's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond the KF-21, Indonesia has played a pivotal role in KAI's global expansion as the first overseas buyer of its KT-1 basic trainer and T-50 supersonic advanced trainer.

"The signing of these agreements serves as a stepping stone to elevate our practical industrial cooperation, including subsequent mass production of the KF-21 and simulators, to the next level," KAI CEO Kim Jong-chul said in a statement.

"Furthermore, we will expand discussions to include cooperation on medium-sized commercial aircraft development to create new growth engines in the global aerospace market alongside Indonesia."

The share price of KAI dropped 2.62% on the Seoul bourse Friday, while the benchmark KOSPI declined 0.98%.