Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A car bomb that injured a former political aide to a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician in Moscow is Russia's second in two days, officials said.

A car bomb in Moscow is the second in Russia in the past two days. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Sergey Zavorotny worked as an adviser to the former pro-Russian prime minister of UkraineMykola Azarov. He was taken to a hospital after the explosion, the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city of Moscow said in a statement.

The Committee said there is an investigation underway into the explosion on Moscow's Kirovogradskaya Street.

Unconfirmed reports from Russia said Zavorotny lost his left arm and suffered a brain injury, broken ribs and right leg, the BBC reported.

Another car bomb killed a member of the Russian military on Thursday in St. Petersburg.

Russia said the attacks target pro-Kremlin figures. It hasn't yet blamed Ukraine, but has in the past for similar attacks.

The attacks are happening on the heels of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates with Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. envoys.

Azarov was the Ukrainian prime minister from 2010-2014, but he fled to Russia during the Maidan Revolution, a wave of protests that led to his ouster along with then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.