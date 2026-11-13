Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NFL quarterback Sam Hartman will star in The Bachelor Season 30.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman was announced as the star of "The Bachelor" Season 30. Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABC/Disney

The professional football player, 27, was announced as the new lead of the ABC dating competition series in a press release Friday.

Hartman previously appeared in Season 2 of the sports docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights, released on Netflix in 2019.

The Charlotte, N.C., native and Notre Dame alum joined the Washington Commanders football team in 2024.

During an appearance Friday on Good Morning America, Hartman said he's looking for "competitiveness" in his next partner.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., in August. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

"Competitiveness in somebody that I want to be able to chase," the athlete said. "Not chase in a way where you haven't texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something that motivates me to wake up everyday and chase them."

"Also a part of that, I think, is compassion," he added. "My whole family is in the medicine field ... There's a part of me that's seen me do them do so much for other people."

The Bachelor Season 30 will premiere on ABC in March 2027.