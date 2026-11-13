Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson underwent thumb surgery and faces a potential 6-to-10-week recovery, coach Jesse Minter announced Friday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) threw six touchdown passes and an interception over his first five starts of the 2026 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Jackson dislocated and fractured the thumb on his right throwing hand during the Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8," Minter said. "Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about six to 10 weeks to heal.

"He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return.."

The Ravens' bye is in Week 13, five weeks after Jackson sustained his thumb injury. They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Each of the Ravens' final four regular-season matchups are against AFC North divisional foes, starting with a Dec. 20 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 -- seven weeks after Jackson's injury.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dislocated and fractured his right thumb during a Nov. 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who joined the Ravens through a Nov. 6 trade from the Arizona Cardinals, is set to start his first game with his new team Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Fagnano, who started in Week 9 for the Ravens, is Brissett's immediate backup, with former second-string option Tyler Huntley out for the season due to a turf toe injury. Kedon Slovis is the Ravens' third-string quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson underwent right thumb surgery and faces a 6-to-10 week timeline for return. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

The Ravens (4-5) will host the Chargers (0-8) at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Baltimore.