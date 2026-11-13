Nov. 13 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino left his job to become manager at Manchester United, the English Premier League soccer franchise announced Friday.

Former United States Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Manchester United on Wednesday. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

The Red Devils announced the dismissal of former coach Michael Carrick on Thursday. Pochettino, who was hired to manage the Americans in 2024, will take over the Red Devils on Wednesday. He'll lead them against Liverpool on Nov. 22.

"The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team," the Red Devils said.

Pochettino, 54, started his managerial career with Spanish La Liga club Espanyol. He then managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He won Ligue 1, French Cup and French Super Cup titles while with Paris Saint-Germain. He also led Spurs to a runner-up finish to Liverpool in the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) helped the United States Men's National Team score 11 goals at the 2026 World Cup, their highest total in tournament history. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

"The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players," the Red Devils said.

Pochettino led the Americans to a national-record three victories at the 2026 World Cup. They also scored 11 goals, their highest total in tournament history.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino led the United States Men's National Team to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

Pochettino went 21-12-2 over 35 matches as coach of the Americans.

U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson, chief operating officer Dan Helfrich and the federation's leadership team will lead the search for the next head coach of the Americans.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) will lead the United States Men's National Team in two upcoming friendlies with Haiti. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

"We want to thank [federation president] Cindy Parlow Cone, JT Batson and Dan Helfrich for their partnership and incredible working relationships throughout our time here." Pochettino said.

"There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it's one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer."

The United States Soccer Federation hired coach Mauricio Pochettino in 2024. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

Pochettino and his staff will coach the Americans in friendlies with Haiti on Friday and Tuesday, respectively.

"I want to thank Mauricio and his staff for all their contributions over the past two years to move our Men's National Team forward, and wish him all the best at Manchester United," Parlow Cone said.

"As we look ahead, we have an exciting group of players and our focus at the completion of this FIFA window is on finding the right coaching staff to help us build on the progress we've built and lead this team to even more success on the world stage."