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Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman and the stars of "The Hunting Wives" arrive for the world premiere of Season 2 of the Netflix series at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Season 2 premieres on Thanksgiving.

Stars Malin Akerman (L) and Brittany Snow arrive for the world premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12, 2026.

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Left to right, Snow, Akerman and Jamie Ray Newman.

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The cast and crew of "The Hunting Wives."

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Jennifer Daley.

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Akerman.

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Evan Jonigkeit.

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Dermot Mulroney.

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Mulroney (L) and Jonigkeit.

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Kim Matula.

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Chrissie Fit.

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George Ferrier.

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WNBA star Angel Reese.

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Joyce Glenn.

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Author and executive producer May Cobb.

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Director Maggie Kiley.

Creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer Rebecca Cutter.

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Dale Dickey.

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Symone.

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Akerman (R) and Jack Donnelly.

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Michael Aaron Milligan.

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Alexandria Deberry.

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Karen Rodriguez.

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Branton Box.

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Jackie Dallas.

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Hunter Emery.

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Akerman (R) and Donnelly.

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Jessica Belkin.

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Newman.

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Cast members pose for a group photo.

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Akerman (L) and Snow.