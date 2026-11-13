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Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman attend 'Hunting Wives' Season 2 premiere
Stars Malin Akerman (L) and Brittany Snow arrive for the world premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12, 2026.
Left to right, Snow, Akerman and Jamie Ray Newman.
The cast and crew of "The Hunting Wives."
Jennifer Daley.
Akerman.
Evan Jonigkeit.
Dermot Mulroney.
Mulroney (L) and Jonigkeit.
Kim Matula.
Chrissie Fit.
George Ferrier.
WNBA star Angel Reese.
Joyce Glenn.
Author and executive producer May Cobb.
Director Maggie Kiley.
Creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer Rebecca Cutter.
Dale Dickey.
Symone.
Akerman (R) and Jack Donnelly.
Michael Aaron Milligan.
Alexandria Deberry.
Karen Rodriguez.
Branton Box.
Jackie Dallas.
Hunter Emery.
Akerman (R) and Donnelly.
Jessica Belkin.
Newman.
Cast members pose for a group photo.
Akerman (L) and Snow.