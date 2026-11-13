Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer walk the red carpet at the premiere of Prime Video miniseries "Blade Runner 2099" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday. The series, which takes place after 2017's "Blade Runner 2049," comes to Prime Video on November 25.

Cast members Hunter Schafer (L) and Michelle Yeoh attend the premiere of Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" in Los Angeles on November 12, 2026.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Yeoh.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Schafer.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Dimitri Abold.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Lewis Gribben.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Matthew Needham.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Left to right, Needham, Yeoh, Schafer, Abold and Gribben pose together for a group photo.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Creator Silka Luisa.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Director Karena Evans.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Composer Leopold Ross.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Singer-songwriter and record producer Grimes.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Grimes (L) and her boyfriend, producer VADAKIN.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Yeoh.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Schafer (L) and Yeoh share a laugh.