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Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer attend 'Blade Runner 2099' premiere
7 days ago
Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer walk the red carpet at the premiere of Prime Video miniseries "Blade Runner 2099" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday. The series, which takes place after 2017's "Blade Runner 2049," comes to Prime Video on November 25.
Cast members Hunter Schafer (L) and Michelle Yeoh attend the premiere of Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" in Los Angeles on November 12, 2026.
Yeoh.
Schafer.
Cast member Dimitri Abold.
Cast member Lewis Gribben.
Cast member Matthew Needham.
Left to right, Needham, Yeoh, Schafer, Abold and Gribben pose together for a group photo.
Creator Silka Luisa.
Director Karena Evans.
Composer Leopold Ross.
Singer-songwriter and record producer Grimes.
Grimes (L) and her boyfriend, producer VADAKIN.
Yeoh.
Schafer (L) and Yeoh share a laugh.