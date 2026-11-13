Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The producer price index for October accelerated to 0.3%, bringing the rate of annual inflation to 6.5%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

A customer looks at meat products at a Safeway supermarket in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 27, 2022. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

The annual index for final demand, seasonally adjusted, was the highest 12-month increase since October 2022 when the index reached 10.2%. Final demand goods drove the increase, rising 0.5% for the month.

Core inflation, setting aside volatile food and energy indexes, advanced by 0.3% in October.

The Dow Jones consensus estimated a 0.4% increase in October's producer price index.

Investors are expecting the Federal Open Market Committee to hike interest rates when it meets on Dec. 8 and 9. It increased benchmark interest rates by a quarter point to the 3.75% to 4% range in September, the first hike in three years.

Markets are preparing for another quarter-point hike in December.

"We've had some signs of trouble now for several months in a row," Austan Goolsbee, Chicago Fed president, said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. "If you look at how broad-based the inflation is, it's not just that we're above the target and have been for some time. It's that in categories that are not driven by oil prices and not driven by tariffs, you're still seeing stalled progress and in some cases going the wrong way."

The Federal Reserve is targeting a 2% rate of annual inflation.

Within the final demand goods category that the bureau attributes the increase to, prices for basic organic chemicals rose 3.9%. Fuel indexes ticked down with diesel fuel prices falling 7.9%.

The energy index fell by 0.1% after rising by 10% in September. It last decreased in July, falling 1.5%.

October's final demand services index also increased, up 0.2%, with the bureau attributing 80% of the increase to a 2.9% rise in truck freighting prices.

The final demand services rose by 0.2% in October, the fifth straight monthly increase. The bureau attributes three-fourths of the increase to a 2% increase in prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services.