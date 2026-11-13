Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Irish rock band U2 is back with new music.

Dolly Parton recorded her final song, a duet with Bono, for U2's album "Carnaval de Luz," released Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The group released its 16th album, Carnaval de Luz, on Friday.

Carnaval de Luz features the singles "Street of Dreams," "Silencio," "The Greatest Show on Earth" and "Torn," a song with late country music star Dolly Parton.

"Torn," a duet between U2 frontman Bono and Parton, who died at age 80 in August, is "a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances," according to Parton's website.

Dolly Parton performs at the 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game in 2023. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

U2 discussed "Torn" Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Bono saying the band was "blessed" to collaborate with Parton on her final recording.

"Her last prayer, in a way, was this song," he added. "It feels like a prayer, and I think it's for America. I think it's for anywhere where there's a divided politics."

U2 will promote Carnaval de Luz with the Greatest Show on Earth world tour, which kicks off April 26, 2027, in Stockholm, Sweden.