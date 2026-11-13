Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paraguay has been one of Latin America's more encouraging surprises. Since Gen. Andrés Rodríguez ousted Alfredo Stroessner in February 1989, the country has weathered serious political crises while building a more prosperous society. The intervention in Ueno Bank now poses a different kind of test. If the financial shock erodes the gains of Paraguay's growing middle class, it could also weaken confidence in the institutions that have sustained its democracy.

Signs cover the door to a Ueno Bank branch in downtown Asuncion, Paraguay, on Tuesday. Several of the Ueno Bank branches remain closed following the resignation of Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, and the related intervention in Ueno Bank. Photo by Juan Pablo Pino/EPA

In 1996, President Juan Carlos Wasmosy, Paraguay's first democratically elected civilian president after Stroessner's fall, faced down Gen. Lino Oviedo, who refused to accept his dismissal. Public opposition to the rebellion and diplomatic pressure bolstered Wasmosy and helped preserve civilian rule.

Another test came in 2012. In Curuguaty, police sent to evict landless peasants from a disputed property clashed with the occupiers, leaving 17 people dead. Congress cited the episode in its impeachment of President Fernando Lugo, who was succeeded by Vice President Federico Franco. Several South American governments condemned the proceedings as a parliamentary coup. The constitutional succession held, even as the speed of the impeachment raised questions about due process.

Economic progress has given Paraguayans a stake in that political stability. The country has fared better than many of its regional peers, including its Mercosur neighbor Argentina, by some measures. World Bank estimates put Paraguay's middle class at about one-quarter of the population in 2003 and more than 40 percent by 2022. Those gains helped earn Paraguay international respect and made it a more attractive destination for investment.

That record is now at risk. On Nov. 3, the Central Bank of Paraguay intervened in Ueno Bank, which held about 9 percent of the banking system's deposits, according to Moody's, and served about 3 million customers, many on lower incomes. A disruption at a bank with that reach could quickly become a political crisis.

President Pedro Alliana, who took office Nov. 6 after the Senate voted 44-0 to remove Santiago Peña over the scandal, has said that depositors will recover their money. Congress and regulators moved quickly to speed payouts from the deposit guarantee fund, and within a week Alliana reported that nearly 95 percent of eligible savers had received payments. What matters now is whether the authorities can make good on that promise for savers whose deposits exceed the guarantee, and how soon they can regain access to their savings. Delays would deepen frustration with the Colorado Party, whose long hold on the presidency was interrupted by the Lugo and Franco administrations.

Paraguayans have been through this before. Between 1995 and 2003, successive banking crises wiped out 23 banks and 49 finance companies, along with the savings of thousands of families. The deposit guarantee fund now repaying Ueno's customers was created in 2003 in response to that experience, and its quick use this month shows that Paraguay can learn from past mistakes. But covering Ueno's savers will consume about half of the fund's resources, according to the newspaper ABC Color. Until the fund is rebuilt, the country has less of a cushion against the next failure.

Much depends, too, on how Paraguayans understand the intervention. If they see it as the outcome of a struggle between factions of the ruling elite, distrust could spread beyond the Colorado Party to other established parties. Major employers also had funds in the bank, including the national electricity utility, ANDE, and Itaipú Binacional, which runs the giant hydroelectric dam that Paraguay shares with Brazil. If those losses force cutbacks, or if pension payments through the Social Security Institute falter, the political costs will rise.

Paraguay's democracy has survived a military rebellion and Lugo's bitterly contested impeachment. This time, its credibility may turn on whether the state can protect the savings and livelihoods that families have built over a generation. If those gains begin to unravel, voters who have lost faith in the established parties may turn to leaders willing to undermine the very institutions that helped Paraguay prosper.

Beatrice Rangel is a member of the Board of Directors of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy and managing director of AMLA Consulting, which advises corporate and public-sector leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean. She holds a master's degree in development economics from Boston University and a master's in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.