Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he welcomed efforts by U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to bring the European Union in on the next round of peace talks with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he welcomed efforts by U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to widen peace talks with Russia to include the European Union. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday, Zelensky said it would give the EU "a voice" in the negotiations after he and European leaders had been calling for their involvement amid growing worries about security and fears a deal could be made over their heads.

Zelensky's comments came after Kushner said, fresh from talks in the Kremlin, that Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken on board his argument regarding the importance of having European delegates "at the table."

"He's willing to give it a try," Kushner added.

The development came out of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday where Russia's response to Kushner and Witkoff's push for Europe to join the process was to demand that a wider post-war security framework, that also took Europe into account, form part of the negotiations.

However, it remained unclear what European representation would look like -- whether it would be EU officials such as Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign and security policy chief, European Council President Antonio Costa or European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, or a single delegate from a big player country agreed on by member states such as Emmanuel Macron, Giorgia Meloni or Donald Tusk.

Kushner expressed frustration over the appearance of Europe not having its house in order.

"If Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation."

The situation, for which Europe could pay a price in delays and influence, was partly a reaction to Russia reasserting its demand that the continent change its defense posture as a condition for ending its war on Ukraine -- something that has previously meant shrinking NATO or neutering Article 5.

"I don't want someone to talk about our European house, if they are not living in that house," said Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden.

But Frieden's position is not universally agreed upon across the continent, with divisions widening since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 between countries sympathetic to Russia and countries like France, Germany and Britain that want to isolate it -- complicated by the rise of far-right parties prioritizing domestic issues over foreign policy.