Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía won five awards at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, including album of the year for LUX (Complete Works) and song of the year for "La Perla," as the ceremony celebrated Latin music and paid tribute to salsa pioneer Willie Colón.

Rosalia arrives for the Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Rosalía won five artist and songwriting awards, while the engineering team behind LUX (Complete Works) earned a sixth award associated with the album, according to the Latin Recording Academy's official results.

Her other wins included best alternative music album for LUX (Complete Works), best pop song for "La Perla," featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, and best short form music video for Sauvignon Blanc.

Karol G attends the 52nd annual American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 25, 2026. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The album of the year award was her third in the category, following El Mal Querer, her thesis project blending flamenco with electronic pop, and Motomami, which explored reggaeton, experimental pop and other genres.

Argentine singer Milo J won record of the year for "Niño," best folk music album for La Vida Era Más Corta and best urban/urban fusion performance for "Gil," featuring Trueno. The packaging for his album also received an award.

Colombian singer Aria Vega won best new artist, completing the four general-field categories.

Karol G received best urban music album for Tropicoqueta and best reggaeton performance for "Verano Rosa," featuring Feid.

Juanes won best pop/rock album for JuanEsteban, while Edgar Barrera was named producer of the year, according to the academy winners list.

One of the evening's major musical segments honored Willie Colón, the New York-born trombonist, bandleader and salsa pioneer who died in February at age 75. Niña Pastori opened the tribute with "Oh, qué será?" and Fonseca performed "Idilio" alongside Colón's son Miguel and arranger Ángel "Cucco" Peña.

Nathy Peluso performed "Usted abusó," Luis Enrique sang "El gran varón," and Colombian salsa group Grupo Niche closed the tribute with "La murga," according to a contemporaneous account by Meridiano.

The ceremony also marked the centennial of the birth of Mexican ranchera songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez. The tribute, produced by Barrera, featured artists including The Warning, Reik, Sofía Reyes and Camila Fernández.

Puerto Rican performer Daddy Yankee, the academy's 2026 Person of the Year, was also celebrated during the telecast. Roselyn Sánchez hosted the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which recognized winners across 60 categories.