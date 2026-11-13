MIAMI, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Drake Maye and Brock Purdy lead my Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads my Week 10 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence also are inside the Top 5 of my rankings, which are listed below. Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers are my other Top-10 options.

Players from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on bye, should be removed from starting lineups. Players from Thursday's Washington Commanders-New York Giants game were removed from my rankings.

My Week 10 free agent targets can be found here. My Week 10 running back and wide receiver rankings also are available.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (L) slips past Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Craig Lassig/UPI

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. DET

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a receiver against the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. NE

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at CLE

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

10. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

11. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers at NO

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at GB

13. Geno Smith, New York Jets vs. BUF

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

15. Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

17. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks at LV

18. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

19. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

20. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU