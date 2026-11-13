Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow stepped out on the red carpet Thursday.

Malin Akerman (L) and Brittany Snow attend "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 premiere on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Akerman, 48, and Snow, 40, attended the show's Season 2 premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Akerman wore a forest green sleeveless dress with a jewelry and coat of arms-inspired print, while Snow sported a champagne-colored column gown with plunging sides.

Other cast members in attendance included Evan Jonigkeit, Dermot Mulroney and Jaime Ray Newman, along with series creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner Rebecca Cutter.

The Hunting Wives is a steamy drama series based on the May Cobb novel of the same name.

Dermot Mulroney (L) and Evan Jonigkeit attend "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 premiere on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The show follows Sophie (Snow), a wife and mother who moves from the East Coast to a Texas town where she meets the seductive Margo (Akerman), drawing her into a web of secrets and murder.

Snow recently told Extra that Season 2 opens with Sophie "really trying to block Margo out of her life because she's scared of herself and scared of what Margo might figure out" following the events of the Season 1 finale.

Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman and Jamie Ray Newman, from left to right, attend "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 premiere on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The Hunting Wives Season 2 premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix.