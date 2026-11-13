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Chase, Jefferson lead Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
By Alex Butler,4 days ago
MIAMI, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.
CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Nico Collins, Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Parker Washington and D.J. Moore are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.
Players from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on bye in Week 10, were removed from my rankings.
Players from Thursday's New York Giants-Washington Commanders game also were removed from my rankings.
Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 10 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here. My Week 10 quarterback and running back rankings also are available.
Week 10 wide receiver rankings
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at LV
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. NE
6. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CLE
7. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
8. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL
9. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
10. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills at NYJ
11. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC
12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
13. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. KC
14. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. DET
15. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. NE
16. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
17. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
18. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
19. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
20. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF
21. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers at NO
22. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at NO
23. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at CLE
24. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
25. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
26. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
27. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
28. Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
29. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
30. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
31. Efton Chism III, New England Patriots vs. DET
32. Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL
33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at NYJ
34. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins at IND
35. Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets vs. BUF
36. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets vs. BUF
37. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. SEA
38. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at GB
39. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans at CLE
40. Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
41. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL
42. Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
43. Mack Hollins, New England Patriots vs. DET
44. Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
45. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
46. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
47. A.J. Brown, New England Patriots vs. DET
48. Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA
49. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins at IND
50. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins at IND