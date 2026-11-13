MIAMI, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.

CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Nico Collins, Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Parker Washington and D.J. Moore are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.

Players from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on bye in Week 10, were removed from my rankings.

Players from Thursday's New York Giants-Washington Commanders game also were removed from my rankings.

Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 10 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here. My Week 10 quarterback and running back rankings also are available.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase tops my Week 10 rankings. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Week 10 wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (R) is my No. 3 option in Week 10. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (R) runs off the field with wide receiver Tank Dell on Sunday in Inglewood,Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at LV

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. NE

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (C) breaks between Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean (L) and Quinyon Mitchell on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

6. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CLE

7. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

8. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL

9. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

10. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

11. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

13. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. KC

14. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. DET

15. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. NE

16. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

17. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

18. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

19. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

20. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

21. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers at NO

22. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at NO

23. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at CLE

24. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

25. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

26. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

27. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

28. Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

29. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

30. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

31. Efton Chism III, New England Patriots vs. DET

32. Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL

33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

34. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins at IND

35. Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets vs. BUF

36. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets vs. BUF

37. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. SEA

38. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at GB

39. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans at CLE

40. Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

41. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL

42. Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

43. Mack Hollins, New England Patriots vs. DET

44. Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

45. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

46. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

47. A.J. Brown, New England Patriots vs. DET

48. Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

49. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins at IND

50. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins at IND