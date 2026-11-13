Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been asked to appear in front of a key Senate committee in December in relation to national security concerns and sales of sensitive U.S. technology in the wake of Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (pictured) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been asked to appear in front of a key Senate committee next month in relation to national security concerns and sales of sensitive U.S. technology to China in the wake of Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote Jensen Huang and Lutnick on Thursday, summoning them to testify, with Jensen Huang up first on Dec. 3 and threatening to subpoena him if he did not cooperate, followed by Lutnick on Dec. 10.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. The American people deserve answers," Scott said.

Ranking committee member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said neither Jensen Huang, other executives, nor NVIDIA itself were off the hook for placing "national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws" just because Jensen Huang has resigned.

The move to question Jensen Huang over his relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese national who U.S. officials assess worked for China's intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, has bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick waves after departing Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Lutnick's summons comes amid questions over whether NVIDIA may have potentially put national security at risk by selling advanced artificial intelligence to "approved" companies in China.

Lutnick agreed to Scott's request almost immediately.

"Secretary Lutnick agreed to appear voluntarily before the Banking Committee to address their questions," his spokesperson, Kristen Eichamerm, told NBC News.

Republicans in the House of Representatives said they were in negotiations with Jensen Huang for him to testify before other committees. The New York Times cited people familiar with the matter as saying Jensen Huang had already retained specialist legal counsel to advise him.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said it was incumbent on Congress to "demand answers" from Jensen Huang and for the Trump administration to explain its actions "once it learned about Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset."

Democrats on two other congressional committees notified Lutnick on Thursday that they had launched investigations into the Commerce Department's national security vetting of Chinese businesses before NVIDIA was cleared to sell H200 AI microchips to China in December.

The H200 chip is one or two levels below NVIDIA's flagship Blackwell AI chip.

In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department and others in the Trump administration had been in favor of putting export restrictions on NVIDIA customer Megaspeed, deeming it a national security threat. He questioned the Commerce Department's delay on doing so.

"You will have to ask them about their internal processes," Bessent said of the department.

"I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear that China should not receive any NVIDIA chips above H100s," he said.

"And so any leakage is very frustrating," he added. It "hurts our great companies in the AI race [and] gives the Chinese an advantage."