Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress, comedian, host and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg, known for “Sister Act,” “Ghost,” “The Color Purple,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and her long run on “The View,” turns 71 on Friday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Whoopi Goldberg is all smiles after she was honored on January 11, 1998 at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Goldberg has reached EGOT status in her career, meaning that she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

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Goldberg appears January 26, 1999 at the National Association of Television Producers and Executives convention in New Orleans.

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Patrick Swayze (L) and Goldberg, who starred in the film "Ghost," pose for a photo during the April 18, 2002, opening night production of the Broadway musical "Thoroughly Modern Millie." Goldberg won an Oscar for her role in "Ghost."

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Goldberg (R) escorts former South African President Nelson Mandela to the May 8, 2002 opening day ceremonies at New York's City Hall for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Goldberg premieres her new book "Whoopi's Big Book of Manners" at a Barnes and Nobel bookstore in New York City on October 3, 2006. Goldberg, the following year, joined daytime talk show "The View."

Goldberg poses with Muppet Azibo (L) and Elmo (R) after a news conference to announce "Panwapa," a new world wide initiative from Sesame Street Workshop to cultivate the next generation of globally responsible children, at the United Nations International School in New York City on October 10, 2007.

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Goldberg arrives at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 12, 2011.

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Goldberg arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Goldberg, that same year, launched a medical marijuana brand for women.

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Goldberg makes a speech on Central Park West at the Women's March rally on January 20, 2018 in New York City.

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Goldberg arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018.

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Goldberg (L) and designer Christian Siriano arrive on the red carpet at the 2018

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Left to right, Tiffany Haddish, Goldberg and Tyler Perry arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" in New York City on October 28, 2018.

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Goldberg arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Maiden" in New York City on June 25, 2019.

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Goldberg arrives for The Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13, 2021. Goldberg, the following year, reprised her "Star Trek" role as Guinan in "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2.

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Goldberg arrives on the red carpet at the Garden Of Laughs Comedy Benefit in New York City on March 27, 2024.

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Goldberg attends "A Night with Whoopi" celebrating WhoopFam's Emma & Clyde and Whoopi & Maya brands launch in Venice Beach, Calif., on July 20, 2024.

Goldberg arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025.

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Goldberg arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025.

Goldberg arrives on the red carpet at the "Solo Mio" premiere in New York City on January 27, 2026.

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Goldberg attends the Disney Upfront in New York City on May 12, 2026.