Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Friday that it was making progress in restoring service to users of Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook and its Copilot AI software after an outage that started in the United States on Thursday spread around the world, affecting tens of millions of users in more than 70 countries.

Microsoft said Friday that it was making progess in restoring service to users of Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook and its Copilot AI software after an outage that started in the United States on Thursday spread around the world affecting tens of millions of of users in more than 70 countries. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The company, which said it was urgently working to address the disruption it blamed on "elevated load" on its infrastructure by rerouting traffic via alternative servers and buffering email, stressed that it did not believe the incident was the result of malicious activity.

On Friday morning the company reported that email access was "approaching normal levels."

"We're seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions. We're implementing these actions more broadly across affected regions as we seek to attain persistent recovery," the company said, adding that in order to preserve email delayed during the incident, it had extended to 48 hours the amount of time Outlook will wait for an email to arrive before timing out.

In a statement on social media, Microsoft said "email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure." It added that some issues may persist for users.

In an update later on Friday morning, Microsoft said service in North America is recovering faster than in Europe and Asia.

As of 5:30 a.m., service degradation continued to be experienced by both business and enterprise customers of Microsoft 365, with users unable to connect to multiple services, and the consumer version of Microsoft 365, according to Microsoft's Service Health Status page, but Copilot, Lists, the free version of Teams, To-Do, Whiteboard, the consumer web version of Office, OneDrive and Outlook.com were all operational.

The United States, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and Britain were affected by "connectivity" issues with Teams, Copilot and Outlook, with reports involving Outlook reaching as high as 140,000 early in the afternoon on Thursday before recovering somewhat by late evening -- although that may have been due to people turning in for the night in the United States.

In Britain, lawmakers, schools, police and the NHS reported issues with Microsoft services, including Outlook, with the National Pharmacy Association telling the BBC of disruption to pharmacies across the country with limited ability to communicate with doctors' offices and some patients and warning of delays to prescriptions.

The NHS Alliance said clinical services were not affected but ambulances and 999 emergency call centers were badly disrupted.

The GMB union said emergency dispatchers were unable to access or refer to patient details in the normal way.

London's Metropolitan Police and other police departments across the country reported similar issues with customer-facing online services.

Amazon and Google users reported experiencing issues from the outage on Thursday. On Friday, Amazon's social media page posted that its services were "operating normally."

Parents were advised to call schools on the phone if they need to make contact and not to use email.

Members of Parliament reported that they were unable to access to Microsoft services through their official accounts.

"We are aware of the global issue affecting Microsoft email services, which is impacting users of the parliamentary network. We are working with Microsoft to resolve the matter as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson for the legislature.

However, "alternative communication arrangements" had ensured the House of Commons was able to convene for business as usual Friday morning, according to the spokesperson.

Microsoft says Office365 has 430 million users worldwide.