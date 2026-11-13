Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge temporarily barred Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood and other prediction-market operators from offering so-called event contracts to state residents, hours after the state sued the firms for allegedly violating its gambling laws.

A Louisiana judge on Thursday issued an order barring Polymarket and 29 other such companies from offering event-contract wagers to anyone in the state for at least 10 days as litigation proceeds. File Photo by How Whee Young/EPA

State District Judge Jeffrey Johnson issued his ruling shortly before 4 p.m. CST Thursday, temporarily enjoining the from facilitating event-contract wagers to anyone in Louisiana until Nov. 22, though the court may extend the order.

Johnson, who ruled without hearing the defendants' arguments, set a preliminary injunction hearing for 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.

"It's not complicated: if you aren't a licensed gaming operator, you aren't legal," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.

"Illegal gambling is a crime and is subject to jail time and significant penalties."

Prediction-market operators, such as Kalshi and Polymarket, have ballooned in popularity in recent years, offering Americans the ability to make bets or wagers, known as contracts, on seemingly anything, from sports to politics and even world events, such as the war in Iran.

Democrats lawmakers have expressed growing concerns about these services, especially over the risks of insider trading, market manipulation and gambling addiction, among others.

Murrill, a Republican, filed a petition against 30 corporate entities Thursday morning, accusing them of violating Louisiana's gambling laws.

In his order, made public by Murrill, Johnson said the attorney general's petition showed that the companies were allegedly violating a state law prohibiting unauthorized online gambling, among other Louisiana laws.

"The Petition also makes clear that Defendants' illegal conduct is immediately and irreparably harming the State in its sovereign capacity, as well as its citizens," he said.

"The equities and the public interest overwhelmingly warrant immediate relief."

Jovy Dedaj, head of litigation at Kalshi, said the company had filed for a motion seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Louisiana to block what he described as "its unlawful attempt to stop Kalshi from operating in the state."

"The operation of federally regulated exchanges is the exclusive province of the federal government. Full stop," he said on social media.

Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, a nonprofit digital asset trade association, lambasted the Murrill's lawsuit as "outrageous."

"Look forward to @DigitalChamber fighting this on behalf of our prediction market members," he said on social media.

The Coalition for Prediction Markets, a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association and lobbying group, described Louisiana's lawsuit as "a troubling and unlawful attempt" to assert state authority over federally-regulated markets.

"That cannot stand," it said in a statement.