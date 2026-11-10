Rachel Dratch finds new 'quirky character' in 'Loves Company'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Ever since her time on Saturday Night Live, Rachel Dratch has continued to show up as funny characters on shows like 30 Rock, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Inside Amy Schumer.

Rachel Dratch, seen at the September MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, stars in "Loves Company." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The movie Loves Company, on digital video-on-demand Tuesday, gives Dratch a character role with some dramatic explanation behind it. Dratch plays Antoinette, a woman who cares for her favorite celebrity after an automobile accident.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Dratch acknowledged Antoinette could be a sketch if one did not follow her around for 90 minutes. Jason Laurits wrote and directed the film.

"I veer towards playing a quirky character," Dratch said. "So a character like Antoinette is kind of someone you can plug into a sketch. It's just her and her real life, what happens after the sketch."

Antoinette was caring for her father, who dies at the beginning of the movie. She watches Blake De Troy (Jack Plotnick) on game shows she recorded on VHS, so when she finds him injured, it becomes a comedic Misery situation.

Rachel Dratch stars in "Loves Company," on digital video-on-demand Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tribeca Films

"She's funny even though she doesn't know it," Dratch said. "I guess that was my approach when I have a real acting job to do."

Blake shatters Antoinette's illusion of celebrity. Now a has-been, she discovers that he's not charming without Hollywood writers, and is an addict.

Rachel Dratch and Jack Plotnick star in "Loves Company," on digital video-on-demand Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tribeca Films

Dratch had some surprising celebrity experiences throughout her career, but nothing as drastic as Blake.

"On SNL, we had rotating hosts every single week," Dratch said. "I guess some of them weren't exactly what I thought, but I didn't meet anyone in my world that you think they're amazing and then they're a complete monster behind the scenes. It makes for a fun movie and I'm sure it exists."

Rachel Dratch, seen at the June Tony Awards in New York City, stars in "Loves Company." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Training with the Second City comedy troupe and interacting with comedians most of her career, Dratch has found most of her show business colleagues to be sincere.

"Maybe because I'm in the comedy world where everyone came up in rinky dink theaters, playing every night, doing improv," Dratch said. "All the comedians I work with, all the fun, really funny people, they are really fun in real life."

Rachel Dratch, seen at the May Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event in New York City, stars in "Loves Company." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dratch previously worked with Plotnick on the 2003 romantic comedy Down with Love, which she remembers as her first big movie after being on SNL.

"Jack and I played a little duo in this movie called Down with Love with Renee Zellweger," Dratch said. "That was my very first actually exciting movie job. So Jack and I were reunited for this by coincidence."

Having cared for her ailing father for so long, Antoinette did not get out much. Her costumes in the film reflect that.

"We knew that she would be someone that doesn't have a lot of money, isn't wearing the greatest fashions and probably a lot of hand me downs and stuff that's been in her closet for 20 years," Dratch said. "Just frumpy, schlumpy sort of thing seemed to be the best look for her."

Antoinette sings karaoke in one scene. While Dratch exaggerated her off key singing, she does not consider herself a singer, despite Broadway appearances.

"I'm somewhere between Antoinette and a Broadway leading lady," Dratch joked. "I can carry a tune but I'm not freaking Idina Menzel."

Dratch wrapped a run of The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway on Nov. 1. However, as The Narrator, she did not sing.

"I just sort of chant the lines in 'Time Warp' which was always really fun because I got to be in 'Time Warp' but surrounded by these amazing singers and dancers," Dratch said. "'It's just a jump to the left.'"

She will have more lyrics in a February production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown playing Patty.

"I'm not singing a solo but I'll be singing with this group of only six people in the cast," she said. "It's David Hyde Pierce as Charlie Brown."

Dratch played many recurring characters on SNL but her most memorable was Debbie Downer. In sketches, Debbie would always point out the worst case scenario, and the camera would zoom in on her as she made a funny face.

Whether Debbie Downer or other characters, Dratch said she always had to be aware of the cameras. She appreciated the reactions of the studio audience, but the production required attention to the television audience.

"You're never, on SNL, looking up to the audience, unless you're doing a monologue that directly addresses them," Dratch said. "In scenes, you're always looking within the scene."

Dratch also recorded a voice for this month's Disney animated movie Hexed.

"I play this old witchy creature," she said. "I think you'll recognize my voice."