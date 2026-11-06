Gunman kills 8 in western Turkey shooting spree

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Turkish authorities have arrested a gunman accused of killing eight people and seriously injuring another in a series of shootings in western Turkey.

The suspect was apprehended alive in Eskisehir province during a joint operation by provincial police and gendarmerie officers, the Eskisehir Governor's Office said in a statement.

The shootings occurred Thursday at several locations in western Turkey's Afyonkarahisar province, including central Afyonkarahisar, Ihsaniye district and the town of Anitkaya, the Afyonkarahisar Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation, assigning a deputy chief public prosecutor and three public prosecutors to the case.

Two victims killed were identified in a social media statement from Afyonkarahisar provincial education director Ismail Altinkaynak as teachers at Yukaritandir Middle School.

"To shed light on all aspects of the incident and ensure that the process is carried out properly, all relevant state institutions have been working in coordination since the initial moments of the attacks and are diligently continuing the necessary investigations," the Afyonkarahisar Governor's Office said in a statement.

"We pray for God's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences and wishes for patience to their grieving families and loved ones."