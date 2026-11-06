Trump declares Oval Office national monument to prevent alterations

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation establishing the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument, seeking to avoid significant alterations by future administrations.

Trump, who demolished the White House's historic East Wing to build a ballroom, said the offices could not be "touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people."

"I'm going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages," Trump told reporters during a ceremony in the Oval Office. "It won't be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else."

The designation is intended to preserve the rooms' architectural features, but it would not stop future presidents from changing the offices.

Trump said major alterations would require congressional approval. That requirement does not appear in the proclamation's final text.

"Hopefully the people in Congress will be smart enough not to let that happen," he said.

The Oval Office was first created in 1909 during the administration of President William Howard Taft.

Its present location and general design date to renovations undertaken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934.

The White House and its grounds already hold National Historic Landmark status.

The proclamation comes amid broader renovations at the White House, including Trump's demolition of the East Wing to make room for a $600 million ballroom.

Since returning to office, Trump has also made extensive decorative changes to the Oval Office, adding gold accents and portraits.

The changes have drawn criticism, including from former President Barack Obama.

"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened the Cheesecake Factory," Obama said.