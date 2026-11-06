Citibank gunman killed employee over $2,500 credit card debt

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man shot and killed a Citibank employee because he was angry over $2,500 in credit card debt, authorities said Thursday.

Jacob Pearson, 35 of Orlando, was killed by a security officer after opening fire Wednesday at Citibank's corporate campus in Brandon, near Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The victim was identified as Leanne Selman, 41 of Palm Harbor, who had worked for Citibank for nine years in human resources.

"This was targeted -- he targeted Citibank employees yesterday, holding them responsible for his debt," Chronister told reporters.

Court documents showed Pearson owed $2,556 on a Citibank credit card and had been ordered to appear at a pretrial conference in February.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Pearson called a law firm handling collections for Citibank and became "upset" and "irate" over the summons, ABC News reported.

"Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity -- cancel this court case," Pearson told the law firm. "Do you understand me? They are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f with me."

Shortly after noon, Pearson drove through a Citibank security gate and into a courtyard before getting out of his vehicle with a rifle, authorities said.

He approached Selman, the first employee he encountered, and opened fire.

"As he shoots her, his rifle begins to malfunction," Chronister said. "This suspect returns back to his car, retrieves his handgun, walks back over to the victim, who's trying to crawl away with her life, and executes her."

Pearson then entered a cafeteria where Citibank security officer John Fraley, a Marine Corps veteran, was waiting.

Fraley had taken cover in a men's restroom after hearing shots ringing out. The two exchanged gunfire, and Fraley shot Pearson five times, ending the attack.

Pearson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Chronister said Pearson was carrying 90 rounds of ammunition and was "intent on one person, one purpose, and that purpose was to hunt any human being he could find and kill."

The sheriff said Pearson, who was married and had one child, had no previous criminal record.

Four people were taken to hospitals following the shooting, including two with minor injuries, one who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who was advised to seek medical attention as a precaution.

All four have since been released, authorities said.