Judge arrested over $2M bribe linked to former Olympian's drug network

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Mexican federal judge was arrested in Colombia for allegedly accepting a $2 million bribe to release a Canadian drug trafficker linked to former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49 of Mexico City, was arrested Sunday and charged with nine counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors said Benítez accepted the money in exchange for releasing Andrew Clark, 36, a Canadian accused of being second-in-command of an international cocaine trafficking organization allegedly led by Wedding.

Clark was arrested in Mexico in October 2024 on U.S. charges of drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder.

Benítez was the judge overseeing Clark's extradition proceedings after the United States requested his return to face prosecution.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, Clark transferred approximately $2.75 million through intermediaries to secure his release, prosecutors said.

Benítez allegedly received $2 million and ordered Clark released on bail on Feb 24, 2025.

Clark was arrested again several days later and transferred to the United States, where he remains in custody.

Wedding, 44, represented Canada in snowboarding at the 2002 Winter Olympics before allegedly becoming the leader of a major international drug trafficking organization.

Wedding was indicted in October 2024 on cocaine trafficking and murder charges and added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in March 2025.

Federal investigators said Wedding had been hiding in Mexico for more than a decade under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel.

Prosecutors accused him of overseeing an operation that moved large quantities of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California into the United States and Canada.

Wedding was arrested in Mexico in January 2026 after a manhunt lasting more than a year.