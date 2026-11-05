Takashi Yamazaki talks IMAX achievement, new Kaiju in 'Godzilla Minus Zero'

NEW YORK, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning writer-director Takashi Yamazaki's critically acclaimed monster movie, Godzilla Minus Zero, has earned the distinction of becoming the first Japanese film made specifically for IMAX.

"Live action is the perfect medium to express things because the amount of detail that filming on IMAX can capture is really unprecedented," Yamazaki told UPI through a translator in a recent Zoom interview.

"Looking at director Christopher Nolan and his approach to a lot of different films, he really kind of sets the standard for what is possible in IMAX," he said.

"Now, looking at our film, in particular, and sort of the film for IMAX label, I would say a lot of the scenes that I would have wanted to show in IMAX require a lot of CG, which means that's a lot of time rendering different types of the effects. So, it posed a huge challenge for the VFX team."

Yamazaki said his film-making team discussed whether to release Minus One in IMAX theaters or to craft it specifically for the format.

"We opted for just regular IMAX release because there was even questions of whether or not we could complete Godzilla Minus One. So, adding another variable of film for IMAX into the mix when we're still fighting to finish the film, I think, would have been too much," he added.

"But, since then, I've seen a lot of films in IMAX and thought to myself, 'If we could do this somehow with Godzilla, 'How amazing that would be?'" he said.

"Here we are. We've got this giant screen and we have a giant monster, a giant Kaiju. I think sound is also very important with IMAX. The sound is just huge as well, so we're able to make something really larger than life."

Given Godzilla's legendary status in Japanese culture, it is fitting that he would star in the country's first made for IMAX endeavor.

"It's one of the original films that tries to express something really, really huge. So, going all the way back looking at 70 years of history, I think it, perhaps, was a very fitting film to be the first live-action film out of Japan to be filmed for IMAX."

Set in 1949 after World War II and Godzilla have ravaged Japan, the gigantic live-action adventure opens in North American theaters Friday.

The sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Min Tanaka and Hidetaka Yoshioka. It shows a regenerated Godzilla taking on a new Kaiju, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

"While we were shooting Godzilla Minus One, I didn't even think about a possible sequel. So, Minus Zero wasn't even on our radar at all," Yamazaki laughed.

"I was focused on making a very, sort of conclusive bookend for Godzilla Minus One. But when we thought about the screenplay and how Noriko (Hamabe) survived that blast, we thought, 'Well, that logic doesn't make sense," he explained.

"So, almost as an excuse to explain how Noriko survived, I thought of, 'Well, let's give her this sort of black mark on her neck.' So, we shot that. It was improvised."

The fleeting moment confused the cast and crew at the time, but it also planted a seed that Yamazaki would revisit later in the sequel.

"In the end, I was very glad that we shot that and it was sort of a lesson to me to trust your instincts," the filmmaker said.

As technology evolves, Godzilla's appearance and movements have become more realistic.

"When Godzilla was expressed through this suit that an actor would wear, all the way to today where most of Godzilla's expression is done digitally, it was important to me to try certain action that couldn't be done in the suit and I think that gave meaning to what we were doing," Yamazaki said.

Introducing King Ghidorah to the universe gave Yamazki and his team the opportunity to take this to the next level.

"I wanted to see what it would feel [like to] have these two mystical creatures, these beasts, in a lot of ways, put their life on the line and fight to the death. It was something that could only be done in CG," Yamazaki noted.

"So, of course, it posed a lot of challenges, but, also, I think, presented ourselves with a lot of opportunity to find a new visual expression, new ways for Kaijus to tangle with each other."

The filmmaker was careful to make sure the people in the movie weren't eclipsed by the spectacle of two monsters fighting in the water, on the ground and in the air.

"It was important that the humans were involved and the humans had their own missions and objectives that can then alter the course of action that the Kaiju took, and vice versa," he said.

"So, this wasn't simply a Kaiji versus Kaiju film for me, as much as it was humans versus Ghidorah, humans versus Godzilla, and Godzilla versus Ghidorah. So, there's a three-way fight happening at all times."