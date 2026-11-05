China's Wang Yi meets North Korean official, vows closer ties

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met a senior North Korean ruling party official in Beijing on Thursday and pledged to deepen relations between the two countries, emphasizing continued political and strategic cooperation regardless of changes in the international environment.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C-L), embracing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C-R) during their meeting at the New Amnok River Bridge in Dandong, China, 24 October 2026 (issued 25 October 2026). Photo by KCNA / EPA

Wang, a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo who also oversees the party's foreign affairs operations, met Kim Song Nam, director of the International Department of North Korea's Workers' Party.

According to diplomatic sources in Beijing familiar with China-North Korea relations, Wang received a visiting delegation from the Workers' Party led by Kim.

During the meeting, Wang highlighted recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He cited Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea on June 8-9 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's one-day visit to China on Oct. 24 as evidence of improving bilateral relations.

Wang said the leaders of the two countries had conducted extensive strategic communication and reached important agreements.

"The top leaders of our two parties and countries have engaged in in-depth strategic communication and reached a series of important agreements," Wang said.

"They have set the direction for the development of China-North Korea relations in the new era."

Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

He said Xi had emphasized that China's Communist Party and government would continue valuing their traditional friendship with North Korea regardless of changes in the international situation.

"China's firm support for General Secretary Kim Jong Un in leading North Korea's socialist cause remains unchanged," Wang said.

He added that Beijing remained committed to protecting the common interests of both countries and maintaining a favorable strategic environment.

Wang also expressed China's willingness to implement agreements reached by Xi and Kim Jong Un.

"China is ready to work with North Korea to firmly implement the important agreements reached by the top leaders of our two parties and countries," Wang said.

He said Beijing hoped to promote deeper and more substantive bilateral relations that would provide greater benefits to both countries and their people.

Ruling parties seek stronger political cooperation

Wang also briefed the North Korean delegation on the main outcomes of the recent fifth plenary session of the Communist Party of China's 20th Central Committee.

He said China was willing to strengthen exchanges with North Korea on party governance and state administration.

The cooperation would include sharing governing experience and approaches to support the development of both countries' ruling parties and socialist systems.

Kim Song Nam welcomed the recent improvement in bilateral relations.

Referring to Xi's visit to Pyongyang, Kim said the Chinese and North Korean leaders had established a new milestone in relations between their countries.

He said the relationship was developing in line with the requirements of a new era.

Kim also referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Dandong in China's northeastern Liaoning Province in late October.

He described the visit as further confirmation of the strategic character of the friendship between China and North Korea, which he said had been strengthened through their shared history.

"Continuously deepening China-North Korea relations is North Korea's firm position," Kim said, according to the diplomatic sources.

He added that Pyongyang was willing to work with Beijing to advance their friendship in accordance with the intentions of the two countries' leaders.

Possible U.S.-North Korea talks draw attention

Kim Song Nam's visit came shortly after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its fifth plenary session.

Analysts believe the trip was partly intended to share the meeting's major outcomes and reinforce ties between the ruling parties of China and North Korea.

The timing has also attracted attention because of growing speculation about possible diplomatic engagement between Washington and Pyongyang.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is scheduled for Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

With international attention focused on whether the United States and North Korea could resume high-level dialogue, the possibility that the issue was discussed during Wang's meeting with Kim Song Nam has drawn interest.

Some observers have raised the possibility of a future U.S.-North Korea leadership meeting in Shenzhen.

However, the reported discussions between Wang and Kim do not establish that such a meeting has been agreed upon or scheduled.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010002308