South Korea's ruling party to review Shincheonji membership probe

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- South Korea's governing Democratic Party will begin allowing selected lawmakers and regional party leaders to review the findings of an investigation into allegations that members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus joined the party in large numbers.

Han Byung-do, floor leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a party lawmakers' meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. Photo by Asia Today

The review is scheduled to begin Friday as part of follow-up measures promised by party leader Kim Min-seok to improve internal oversight and reform party membership rules.

However, questions remain about whether the measures can effectively address alleged coordinated membership enrollment by religious organizations.

The party's proposed internal reforms rely largely on voluntary resignations by Shincheonji members, while legislative proposals intended to prevent dual party membership may not detect organized enrollment in a single party.

According to the Democratic Party on Thursday, lawmakers and regional party committee chairs who apply will be permitted to inspect the investigation findings from Nov. 6-13.

The reviews will take place at the National Assembly office of Han Jeong-ae, the party's secretary-general.

The party will not distribute copies of the findings.

Instead, it plans to collect feedback from those who inspect the records and consider additional measures.

The scope of access will also be limited.

Regional committee chairs will be able to review estimated numbers of suspected Shincheonji-affiliated members in their districts but will not be allowed to identify individual party members.

Han said the review would not reveal comprehensive individual identities or names.

However, it would provide approximate numbers broken down by regional party committees.

Kim Min-seok addressed internal disagreements over the investigation during an appearance on the party's online channel, Democratic Party TV, on Thursday.

"I feel both sorry and grateful toward our party members," Kim said.

"To be frank, I feel deeply uncomfortable about the situation."

He acknowledged criticism of the party's limited disclosure of the investigation results but suggested that full publication might have created additional internal disputes.

"Even if we had chosen full disclosure, there could have been just as many, or even more, problems within the party," he said.

Party relies on voluntary departures

Efforts to address the controversy through internal reforms appear likely to depend more on voluntary membership withdrawals than compulsory expulsions.

Rep. Kim Young-jin, chairman of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee, said the party would face legal and procedural difficulties in expelling members without evidence of direct involvement in organized misconduct.

Speaking on MBC radio, Kim said that unless members were found to have directly participated in collective wrongdoing, the party would not necessarily have grounds for expulsion.

He described the proposed internal cleanup as a process in which members voluntarily withdraw from the party.

Legislative changes to the Political Parties Act are also under consideration.

Han said restrictions on organized or involuntary party enrollment would ultimately need to be established through legislation.

However, lawmakers disagree over how the government should identify individuals holding membership in more than one political party.

Rep. Lee Hae-sik has called for the National Election Commission to obtain political party membership lists.

A separate amendment proposed by Rep. Im Moon-young would instead allow comparisons using encrypted membership data to address privacy concerns.

Proposals from Reps. Cho Kye-won and Choi Min-hee would focus on comparing party membership applicants and participants in open primary elections, respectively.

All three legislative proposals remain pending before the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee.

Proposed legislation faces limitations

Even if the amendments are passed, they may not prevent members of a religious organization from coordinating their enrollment in one political party without holding dual memberships.

Kim Young-jin acknowledged that the law does not generally prohibit members of a particular religion from joining a political party.

"There is no prohibition against members of a particular religion joining a particular political party," he said.

That limitation raises questions about whether the proposed reforms would be sufficient to prevent coordinated membership drives while preserving individuals' political participation rights.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010002148