Democratic Congress unlikely to reshape U.S. policy toward Asia

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- Democratic control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress following the midterm elections is unlikely to fundamentally alter Washington's policy toward Asia, according to Singapore-based analysts, although increased congressional pressure over China and trade could complicate President Donald Trump's diplomatic agenda.

The assessment reflects the broad authority the U.S. president retains over foreign affairs, military operations and tariff policy despite changes in congressional control.

Experts cautioned, however, that a Democratic-led Congress could press for tougher measures against China, potentially disrupting Trump's efforts to stabilize relations with Beijing.

Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to projections from major U.S. broadcasters including NBC and CNN.

Analysts said that while the election results represent a major shift in domestic politics, midterm elections do not change the occupant of the White House or automatically reverse an administration's foreign policy.

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, told Channel News Asia that the results could have a limited effect on U.S. policy toward Southeast Asia.

"While the results look dramatic from a U.S. domestic perspective, they may temper but not fundamentally change U.S. policies on trade, the use of force and diplomacy toward ASEAN," Chong said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations comprises 11 Southeast Asian member states.

Chong said Trump retains considerable authority over foreign relations, military action and tariffs.

Congressional intervention could therefore remain limited outside exceptional circumstances such as impeachment or legislation supported by an overwhelming bipartisan majority.

Adrian Ang, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, similarly argued that presidents have considerably more freedom in foreign and defense policy than in domestic affairs.

Ang cited congressional efforts to restrict U.S. military operations during the Iran war that began in February.

He noted that both chambers had approved resolutions calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, but the White House argued in June that the measures were unconstitutional and not legally binding.

The administration's position, Ang said, illustrated the limits of congressional attempts to invoke war powers against a president.

Without two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override a presidential veto, Democrats could struggle to impose major constraints on Trump's foreign policy.

Taiwan arms sales could become a point of confrontation

China policy may present a more significant challenge to the administration.

Ang said Congress could press for stronger trade restrictions and technology controls while demanding action on a delayed $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

Trump has postponed a decision on the proposed sale since his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in May.

He previously described the arms package as a valuable bargaining chip in negotiations with Beijing.

Ang warned that congressional pressure over the sale could undermine efforts by Washington and Beijing to build a more stable bilateral relationship.

"All of this, especially the Taiwan arms sale, would place pressure on the new constructive strategic stability between the United States and China based on mutual respect, fairness and equality," Ang said.

He said the outcome would depend on how much pressure Congress could exert and how strongly Trump viewed stable U.S.-China relations as part of his political legacy.

Li Yaqi, a researcher specializing in Chinese policy, said Democrats might not be able to fundamentally change Trump's China strategy.

However, they could increase the political cost of negotiations with Beijing through congressional investigations, subpoenas, spending decisions and conditions attached to defense appropriations.

Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, offered a more restrained assessment.

He noted that support for Taiwan has remained strong across both major U.S. political parties, making a dramatic shift in Washington's approach less likely.

"Congress has the power of the purse, but the executive branch leads foreign policy and diplomatic engagement," Thompson said.

Tariffs and trade restrictions remain uncertain

Trade policy presents another area of uncertainty for U.S. partners in Asia.

Some analysts warned that Trump, no longer facing an immediate midterm election, could intensify his use of tariffs.

Others suggested that a Democratic Congress might seek to restrain policies that increase costs for American consumers.

Stephen Olson, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, warned that new trade restrictions could be introduced under Section 301 of U.S. trade law.

"Section 301 tariffs related to overcapacity could be coming soon, and new trade actions targeting major partners could also begin," Olson said.

"That is clearly bad news, particularly for the Indo-Pacific."

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative began investigations in March into manufacturing overcapacity across 16 economies, including China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.

As of early November, the U.S. government had not publicly announced final determinations or proposed tariffs from those investigations.

Olson also suggested that Congress could seek broader tariff exemptions for goods directly affecting American consumers.

Lawmakers might also attempt to reclaim some trade authority previously delegated to the executive branch.

Clyde Russell, a columnist, wrote Wednesday that U.S. allies such as South Korea and Japan would likely hope congressional Democrats could reduce the most damaging consequences of Trump's trade policies.

However, efforts to develop supply chains for critical minerals outside China are expected to continue with bipartisan support.

Those minerals include rare earth elements, tungsten and lithium, which are essential for advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defense technologies.

Trump and Xi prepare for another meeting

Attention is now turning to Trump's next scheduled meeting with Xi.

Trump is expected to attend an ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 16 before traveling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

The meeting with Xi would be their third face-to-face encounter this year, following talks in Beijing in May and Washington in September.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday that the U.S. midterm elections were a domestic American matter.

She said Beijing remained committed to implementing agreements reached by the two leaders, managing differences appropriately and expanding cooperation.

Ang said the current stability in U.S.-China relations reflected a combination of strategic stalemate and mutual vulnerability.

He suggested the upcoming summit could provide an early indication of whether Trump is prepared to adopt a tougher position toward China despite the possibility of retaliation.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010002191