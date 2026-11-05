South Korea unveils venues for 2027 World Youth Day

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- More than 500,000 young Catholics from around the world are expected to gather in South Korea next August for World Youth Day, a major international religious event that will include appearances by Pope Leo XIV.

Organizers announced the event's main venues and preparations Thursday, identifying Seoul World Cup Stadium and Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of the capital, as the primary locations.

World Youth Day brings together young Catholics from around the world for religious activities, cultural exchanges and opportunities to deepen their faith.

The event traces its origins to gatherings organized by Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City in 1984 and 1985.

The first official World Youth Day was held in Rome in 1986.

The 2027 gathering in Seoul will mark the 17th international World Youth Day celebration and will be the first held in a non-Christian-majority country that remains divided by a national border.

Organizers say the setting gives the event particular significance as a symbol of peace and coexistence.

The main celebration is scheduled for Aug. 3-8, 2027.

At a news conference Thursday at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, the Catholic organizing committee said it expects approximately 400,000 international pilgrims from around 190 countries and 100,000 participants from South Korea.

An estimated 3,000 journalists, 13,000 bishops and priests and 20,000 volunteers are also expected to participate.

Pope's welcome ceremony and final Mass

The opening Mass on Aug. 3, the papal welcome ceremony on Aug. 5 and the Stations of the Cross on Aug. 6 will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the city's western Mapo district.

The Stations of the Cross is a Catholic devotion commemorating the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

An overnight prayer vigil on Aug. 7 and the final Mass on Aug. 8 will be held at Seoul Air Base.

Organizers expect approximately 200,000 participants at the opening Mass, 300,000 at the papal welcome ceremony and 500,000 each at the Stations of the Cross and overnight vigil.

The closing Mass could draw as many as 1 million people, including participants who have not formally registered for the event.

Before the main gathering, diocesan celebrations will take place across South Korea's 15 Catholic dioceses from July 29 through Aug. 2.

The events will feature regional cultural programs and activities intended to introduce international visitors to different parts of the country.

Accommodation, transportation and safety preparations

South Korean authorities are preparing extensive logistical arrangements to accommodate the expected crowds.

The government plans to establish an interagency coordination system involving relevant ministries and local authorities.

Organizers aim to secure shared accommodations for approximately 500,000 visitors by using churches, school gymnasiums, auditoriums, public facilities and private homes offering hospitality.

The Archdiocese of Seoul plans to arrange accommodations for 270,000 people.

An additional 230,000 spaces are expected to be secured through cooperation with the Seoul metropolitan government, education authorities and other organizations.

The organizing committee said it would seek to minimize disruptions to local businesses during traffic restrictions.

Access to stores and commercial areas will be maintained where possible, while organizers plan to cooperate with nearby restaurants and convenience stores to provide meals.

They also expect the regional events to support local tourism and commercial activity.

Safety preparations will focus particularly on the risks posed by large crowds and summer heat.

Organizers plan to install shaded areas, rest facilities and drinking water stations to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Event operations may be adjusted according to weather conditions.

Measures will also be introduced to reduce walking distances and waiting times when participants move between venues.

The Catholic Medical Center will coordinate emergency medical services, including air-conditioned treatment facilities staffed by medical professionals.

Nearby hospitals will be incorporated into an emergency patient transport system.

A central operations center will coordinate responses among fire departments, police, medical institutions and local governments.

Organizers also plan to provide accessible routes, wheelchair spaces and seating for accompanying caregivers so participants with disabilities can attend.

Sign-language interpretation and captions will be available during major programs.

The organizing committee also unveiled the event's official mascots, Hobi and Cobi, along with a promotional video featuring South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, who will serve as an ambassador for the event.

Archbishop calls for courage in a divided world

Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul, who chairs the organizing committee, urged the public to view World Youth Day as more than a religious gathering.

He described it as a national event that would allow young people from different countries and backgrounds to meet and build connections.

Chung said growing competition and social pressures have left many people feeling increasingly isolated.

Young people, he said, are particularly vulnerable to feelings of disconnection and uncertainty about their worth.

"They cannot help but ask themselves, 'Am I a person of value?'" Chung said.

He emphasized that human dignity does not depend on individual achievement, wealth or social standing.

"A person's worth is not something that must be proven or earned," he said, referring to the message of Pope Leo XIV's first encyclical, Noble Humanity, as cited in the original report.

Chung said World Youth Day would offer an opportunity for young people to encounter one another without being judged by their qualifications or achievements.

"World Youth Day is a gathering where the pope invites young people from around the world," Chung said.

"It is a place where they walk together and pray together, meeting one another as people rather than through conditions or qualifications."

"Opening your door to a stranger requires courage," he added.

He expressed hope that the event would encourage people to reach out to one another in an increasingly divided world.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010002166