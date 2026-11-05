South Korea plans to expand naval mission toward Strait of Hormuz

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- South Korea plans to nearly double the operational area of its Cheonghae naval unit in the Middle East, extending its mission toward waters approximately 650 kilometers south of the Strait of Hormuz while increasing personnel and deploying additional maritime surveillance and mine-countermeasure equipment.

The expansion would extend the unit's activities beyond its existing anti-piracy mission around the Gulf of Aden near Somalia.

According to the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday, the government has finalized a revised proposal to extend the Cheonghae unit's deployment and expand its operating area.

The proposal is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly by the end of the year.

If approved, the deployment would continue from the date of parliamentary authorization through Dec. 31, 2027.

South Korea first deployed the Cheonghae unit in March 2009 to conduct counterpiracy operations, escort merchant vessels and protect shipping routes.

Since then, its overseas deployment has been renewed annually with parliamentary approval.

Under the new plan, the unit's operating area would expand southward to waters off Oman, approximately 650 kilometers, or 350 nautical miles, from the southern end of the Strait of Hormuz.

The government also plans to expand the unit's mission statement.

In addition to protecting South Korean citizens and vessels, the revised mandate would include safeguarding freedom of navigation along international maritime routes.

The defense ministry said piracy around Somalia has more than tripled amid recent developments in the Middle East.

It cited the increased threat to South Korean citizens and commercial shipping as a reason for expanding the mission.

Additional troops, patrol aircraft and unmanned systems

The proposal would increase the unit's authorized strength by 75 personnel, bringing the maximum deployment to 395.

Alongside the destroyer already operated by the unit, South Korea plans to deploy one P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team and several types of unmanned mine-countermeasure equipment.

These include unmanned surface vessels, unmanned underwater vehicles and remotely operated underwater vehicles.

The chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff would retain operational command of the unit.

The newly deployed patrol aircraft and unmanned mine-countermeasure systems are expected to operate from Djibouti in East Africa.

Djibouti hosts several foreign military facilities, including Camp Lemonnier, a major U.S. military installation.

The United States, Japan, Spain and France are among the countries operating maritime patrol aircraft from the area.

The defense ministry emphasized that the expanded mission would remain primarily noncombat in nature.

A ministry official outlined four principles governing the deployment.

South Korean forces would not participate in hostilities or intervene as a belligerent in a war.

The mission would remain focused on protecting South Korean citizens and vessels.

The P-8A patrol aircraft would be restricted from conducting surveillance inside Iranian territory, territorial waters or the inner Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean forces would also operate under an independent national command structure.

Mine-clearing preparations do not authorize Hormuz operations

South Korea's military has assessed that the proposed operating area currently contains no naval mines.

Nevertheless, the deployment includes explosive ordnance disposal personnel and unmanned mine-countermeasure equipment partly to develop operational experience.

The additional capabilities could be useful if international partners later request mine-clearing assistance in the Strait of Hormuz under conditions considered sufficiently safe.

Defense officials described such circumstances as a permissive environment, which could arise following the end of hostilities or an agreement between the United States and Iran that establishes reliable security conditions.

A ministry official said the government must prepare for possible requests even though the future security situation in the Middle East remains uncertain.

The official noted that South Korean forces have relatively limited operational experience with the equipment being deployed.

However, participation in an actual freedom-of-navigation mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz would require separate parliamentary approval beyond the current proposal.

A defense ministry official stressed that the revised mission was not designed on the assumption that South Korean forces would enter the strait.

"The purpose of this amendment is not to proceed to the Strait of Hormuz," the official said.

"It is a precautionary measure that does not rule out possible future circumstances. But that is not its primary purpose."

Asked about the unit's ability to respond if attacked, another official said the operating area would remain more than 650 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz.

The official added that the patrol aircraft would not operate beyond the port of Duqm and that South Korea would communicate with Iran and other major countries to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.

Although the ministry did not consider hypothetical attack scenarios appropriate for discussion, the official said South Korean forces would respond in self-defense according to their rules of engagement if attacked.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010002000