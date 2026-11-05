South Korea's Hanwha breaks ground on rocket factory in Poland

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- South Korean defense manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace has begun building a precision-guided rocket production facility in Poland, marking a major step in the country's shift from exporting finished weapons to establishing long-term ammunition manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

The factory will produce guided rockets for Poland's Homar-K multiple rocket launcher, a locally adapted version of South Korea's K239 Chunmoo system.

The project is part of growing defense cooperation between South Korea and Poland, which shares a border with Russia and has been strengthening its military capabilities since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The war has demonstrated the importance of maintaining ammunition stockpiles, reliable supply chains and the ability to sustain combat operations over extended periods.

Hanwha WB Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and Polish defense manufacturer WB Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in Gorzow Wielkopolski in western Poland.

Poland's Ministry of National Defense said Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka attended the ceremony.

The new facility will manufacture CGR-080 precision-guided rockets for Poland's Homar-K launchers.

According to Hanwha Aerospace, initial production is scheduled for late 2029, followed by full-scale mass production in 2030.

The CGR-080 is a 239-millimeter guided rocket with a range of approximately 80 kilometers, or 50 miles.

It uses a guidance system combining satellite navigation and inertial navigation.

Hanwha has reported a circular error probable of 15 meters, a measure of the system's expected targeting accuracy.

The Homar-K is based on the South Korean K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, modified to meet the Polish military's operational requirements.

Local production supports $4 billion rocket contract

The factory project is linked to a contract worth approximately 14 billion Polish zlotys, or $4 billion, signed on Dec. 29, 2025.

A consortium involving Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha WB Advanced Systems signed the agreement with Poland's Armament Agency to supply CGR-080 guided rockets.

The agreement includes plans for local production and deliveries beginning in 2030.

However, the total contract value should not be interpreted as the amount being invested in construction of the factory itself.

The project represents a significant expansion in Poland's relationship with South Korea's defense industry.

Rather than remaining solely a purchaser of South Korean military equipment, Poland is becoming a manufacturing and supply-chain partner for precision-guided munitions.

In a statement Wednesday, Poland's defense ministry emphasized that modern military readiness depends not only on possessing advanced weapons but also on the ability to manufacture, maintain and continuously replenish ammunition supplies.

The ministry pointed to lessons from the war in Ukraine, where artillery firepower, precision-strike capabilities and reliable ammunition supplies have played a central role.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has focused on preparing for large-scale ground warfare and developing the capacity to sustain prolonged military operations.

The new facility will allow Poland to manufacture key guided rockets domestically instead of depending exclusively on overseas supply chains during a crisis.

Hanwha Aerospace also plans to transfer technology and manufacturing expertise, train Polish technical personnel and establish local component supply networks.

Poland's defense ministry has identified potential opportunities for jointly developing next-generation ammunition and exporting products to allied countries.

The facility is expected to create more than 200 local jobs.

South Korea expands defense industry presence in Europe

Hanwha Aerospace has already established a significant position in the European defense market through sales of K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo rocket launchers to Poland.

Local rocket production will allow the company to expand into ammunition supply, equipment maintenance, long-term logistical support and future technology cooperation.

However, guided rockets manufactured in Poland will not automatically become available for distribution across NATO.

Exports to third countries would require separate agreements and compliance with applicable export-control regulations.

Further expansion into European markets will depend on production capacity, additional demand and approvals from relevant governments.

The project reflects a broader change in how South Korea's defense industry is competing internationally.

In addition to weapons performance, pricing and delivery schedules, customers increasingly evaluate suppliers based on their ability to provide ammunition during wartime and cooperate with local industries.

As European security concerns persist, South Korean defense manufacturers' ability to establish dependable local production and military support networks could become an increasingly important factor in future export competition.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

© Asia Today. Unauthorized reproduction or redistribution prohibited.

Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010001940