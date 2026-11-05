South Korean opposition leader denounces special counsel bill

Nov. 5 (Asia Today) -- South Korea's main opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok strongly criticized the governing Democratic Party on Thursday over its plan to pass legislation authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated prosecutions, accusing the party of seeking to protect President Lee Jae-myung.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks at a Supreme Council meeting at South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday. Photo by Asia Today

Jang, leader of the People Power Party, warned that the proposed investigation could ultimately become a public judgment against the administration.

Speaking at a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly, Jang said the Democratic Party had pledged to push the legislation through a plenary session Thursday at extraordinary speed.

"This is not legislation intended to improve people's livelihoods or revive the economy. It is legislation designed to save one person, Lee Jae-myung," Jang said.

He accused the governing party of attempting to turn the regular parliamentary session into a means of shielding the president from legal scrutiny.

Jang also criticized a legislative exhibition being held at the National Assembly on Thursday and Friday.

"Why hold a legislative exhibition while passing nothing but such harmful bills?" he asked.

The opposition leader dismissed the Democratic Party's decision to remove a provision explicitly granting the special counsel authority to withdraw criminal charges.

"Even without the provision on withdrawing prosecutions, the public already knows there are numerous ways to make those charges disappear," Jang said.

"Wasn't the entire purpose of creating this law to withdraw prosecutions? All that remains now is to pressure the head of the Public Prosecution Office to do so."

Jang warned that if the governing party continued forcing the legislation through parliament, voters could hold the administration accountable.

"If they recklessly push ahead with this special counsel investigation aimed at dropping prosecutions, the public will respond by holding the administration itself accountable," he said.

Jang also criticized Lee over the president's recent remarks about South Korea's housing market.

He disputed Lee's subsequent explanation of comments about falling home prices, arguing that the president had originally stated clearly that housing prices were declining at a surprising rate.

Jang said Lee later claimed he had been referring specifically to Seoul's three affluent Gangnam districts and accused critics of spreading misinformation.

"The president made a verbal mistake while trying to boast about accomplishments that did not exist," Jang said.

He accused Lee of repeatedly using social media to confront news organizations over criticism of his remarks.

"In effect, he is not fighting the media. He is fighting the public," Jang said.

The opposition leader further argued that Lee's explanation revealed the political motivations behind the government's real estate policies.

He characterized the administration's housing strategy as an attempt to target the wealthy Gangnam area rather than a comprehensive effort to address South Korea's property market.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261105010001921